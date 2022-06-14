comscore Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Zepp E With Always On Display And 7 Day Battery Life Launched In India
News

Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Amazfit Zepp E has officially launched in the Indian market. The all-new smartwatch comes in both circular and square designs.

Amazfit-Zepp-E 1

After launching the Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) a couple of weeks back, Amazfit is back with another smartwatch in the Zepp series. The all-new Amazfit Zepp E comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design, multiple sports modes, and a SpO2 sensor. Interestingly, the smartwatch comes in both circular and square dials giving buyers a varied choice. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Amazfit Zepp E Price in India, Color variants

The Amazfit Zepp E is priced at Rs. 8,999 for both circular and square dials. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all features, other details

Amazfit Zepp E Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 unveiled at Rs 5,999 in India: Check specs, sale offers, availability

It is available for purchase in multiple colors including Onyx Black, Polar Night Black, Moon Grey, Ice Blue, and Champagne Gold. It can be purchased from the Amazon India website.

Amazfit Zepp E Specifications and Features

The Amazfit Zepp E sports an elegant design and has two display options. It has a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with 348 x 442 pixels resolution and a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with 341 PPI. The screen supports customizable watch faces, which can be tweaked from the proprietary app.

It features a 3D curved-bezel design with narrow bezels. The smartwatch also supports Always-on-Display. It has an ultra-slim metal unibody design.

The smartwatch comes with 11 sports modes including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Walking, Elliptical, Climbing, Skiing, Pool swimming, Freestyle, and Trail Running.

It comes with several health-related features like a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor for checking blood-oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, and others. The smartwatch can also track naps of up to 20 minutes. It also supports REM (Rapid Eye Movement). The wearable also comes with a Health Assessment feature with the help of PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence).

It has a 188mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 7 days. The smartwatch also comes with a magnetic charger, which means you no need to remove the device from the strap.

Other than this, the smartwatch can also show call and SMS notifications. App alerts, Sedentary reminders, and Music control are also present.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 4:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top gadgets that you can gift your dad this Father's Day
Photo Gallery
Top gadgets that you can gift your dad this Father's Day
Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video

Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription: Details

Telecom

Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription: Details

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

Laptops

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

News

Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazfit Zepp E launched in India: All details here

Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999