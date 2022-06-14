Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

After launching the Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) a couple of weeks back, Amazfit is back with another smartwatch in the Zepp series. The all-new Amazfit Zepp E comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design, multiple sports modes, and a SpO2 sensor. Interestingly, the smartwatch comes in both circular and square dials giving buyers a varied choice. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Amazfit Zepp E Price in India, Color variants

The Amazfit Zepp E is priced at Rs. 8,999 for both circular and square dials. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all features, other details

It is available for purchase in multiple colors including Onyx Black, Polar Night Black, Moon Grey, Ice Blue, and Champagne Gold. It can be purchased from the Amazon India website.

Amazfit Zepp E Specifications and Features

The Amazfit Zepp E sports an elegant design and has two display options. It has a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with 348 x 442 pixels resolution and a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with 341 PPI. The screen supports customizable watch faces, which can be tweaked from the proprietary app.

It features a 3D curved-bezel design with narrow bezels. The smartwatch also supports Always-on-Display. It has an ultra-slim metal unibody design.

The smartwatch comes with 11 sports modes including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Walking, Elliptical, Climbing, Skiing, Pool swimming, Freestyle, and Trail Running.

It comes with several health-related features like a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor for checking blood-oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, and others. The smartwatch can also track naps of up to 20 minutes. It also supports REM (Rapid Eye Movement). The wearable also comes with a Health Assessment feature with the help of PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence).

It has a 188mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 7 days. The smartwatch also comes with a magnetic charger, which means you no need to remove the device from the strap.

Other than this, the smartwatch can also show call and SMS notifications. App alerts, Sedentary reminders, and Music control are also present.