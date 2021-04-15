Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with improved ANC launched at a fairly cheap price

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) in-ear truly wireless earbuds (TWS) have arrived in the global market a year after the first iteration’s debut. The new Echo buds feature a more powerful custom-designed active noise cancellation and a new compact design. Compared to the previous Echo Buds, the new model now comes with a tall, slim profile charging case. Also Read - OnePlus 9R sale begins for everyone in India today: Where to buy, top features, and launch offers

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) truly wireless earbuds (TWS) price, availability

The all-new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) has been launched in the US for a price of $119.99 (around Rs 9,000) for the USB-C wired charging case model. There is a wireless charging case model as well that costs $139.99 (around Rs 10,500). Amazon has listed the new Echo Buds second-generation at an introductory price of $99.99 (around Rs 7,500) for the wired case, and $119.99 (around Rs 9,000) for the wireless charging case for a limited time period. Amazon in its US site mentioned that those customers who qualify will get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus for free. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Top 5 offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Asus ROG Ryzen 5

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) truly wireless earbuds (TWS) specifications

The second-gen Echo Buds from Amazon feature a new compact design claimed to be 20 percent smaller than the previous model. The earbuds have narrow nozzles for better comfort and a vented design to equalise the in-ear pressure. The earbuds have a 5.7mm dynamic driver each that promises balanced sound and increased fidelity in bass and treble. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days is live; here are top offers and discounts you can avail

The new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) in-ear wireless earbuds incorporate the custom active noise cancellation which claims to cancel twice as much noise using the inner and outer microphones to “intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum.” The buds have integration with voice assistant Alexa that enables you to control music, set timer, reminders, and enable ANC as well. The Echo Buds also have a Passthrough mode that allows adjusting the amount of ambient sound. The mode can be enabled with a press and hold on either earbud or by giving the command to the voice assistant- “Alexa, turn on Passthrough.”

Amazon notes that the new Echo Buds TWS earphones will receive a VIP Filter feature later this year. The feature will basically let you select notifications that you want to hear, and filter out the rest. You will hear the notifications in real-time by double-tapping on either earbud, while a single tap will dismiss it.

In terms of battery backup, the new Echo Buds are claimed to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Hands-Free access to Alexa on, and up to 6.5 hours of music playback with ANC, Alexa turned off. The sleek charging case is rated to offer two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback with ANC on, and near about 19.5 hours of playback with ANC off. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones are IPX4 rated sweat resistant. The earbuds feature three microphones each and support Bluetooth v5.0 and WiFi. Each earbud weighs 5.7 grams (without ear tip or wingtip) and is available in the Black or Glacier White colour option.