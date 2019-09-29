comscore Amazon Festive sale: PTron Twins Pro first ear buds priced under Rs 1,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival: PTron Twins Pro first ear buds priced under Rs 1,000

The PTron Twins Pro is apparently ideal for busy days, when users need to listen to music while working out, or getting to class, work or while driving.

The new earbuds PTron Twins Pro are the first in India to be available under Rs 1,000. It is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival for a price of Rs 849. The “True Wireless Stereo Earbuds”, PTron Twins Pro wireless earbuds adopt TWS technology to make wireless Bluetooth 5.0 synchronous connection stereo pairing. It has an ultra-compact design, and the Twins Pro Bluetooth earbuds are light weight which the company claims that users can wear them for long hours without feeling the pinch. It is apparently ideal for busy days, when users need to listen to music while working out, or getting to class, work or while driving.

The PTron Twins Pro are a pair of ergonomic in-ear earbuds with a sporty design and smart look. It has apparently been designed to fit perfectly into ears for a snug feel and won’t drop out no matter how active the user is. It comes with pure sound output and produces stereo sound quality. Twins Pro earbuds are equipped with 160mAh rechargeable battery (80mAh in each earbud) which ensures music play-time of about 4-5 hours depending on the audio format and volume level.

The PTron Twins Pro come with a connection radius of 10 meters which means that users can leave their smartphones in the other room and still listen to music. It has a ear-hook design that puts a hook behind the ear which helps steady the headphones. This means that it won’t slip out during the workout sessions as well. It has a decent battery backup claim of 4-5 hours which is quite a bit for a pair of ear buds at this price point. It works in singles as well and users don’t always need both from the pair to make it work. For example calls only use one of the two in the pair of headphones.

