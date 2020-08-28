comscore Amazon Halo smart band launched: Check price, specifications
Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched: Check price, specifications

The price of the Amazon Halo fitness device is $65 (about Rs 4,800), which is for a limited time period.

  • Updated: August 28, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Amazon has launched its first smart band, which is called Halo. At a time when smart wristbands seem to have lost some traction in favor of smartwatches, the e-commerce giant is betting on this solution. With features aimed at monitoring health and sleep, the device arrives in a market already full of competitors. Also Read - News publishers seek better App Store deal with Apple

One that is more particular, taking into account that Halo does not have a screen included in which to show the time or any other parameter related to the collection of activity data. However, despite its simple and sparing appearance, it offers several functions with which Amazon seeks to arouse its wide clientele’ interest. Also Read - Flipkart: E-Commerce booms in pandemic-struck India, including Tier 2, 3 cities

The smart band comes with Alexa support

If there is a field in which the company has made a significant leap over the past years, it is the Alexa voice assistant tool. This could be a great utility for the Amazon Halo, which has two microphones designed to listen intermittently. Depending on the parameters detected, it will be able to offer an assessment of one’s emotional state during the day. This feature can be disabled if one does not want to use it for privacy or practical reasons. The band is also capable of measuring physical activity but in a limited way. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

It can’t count steps, but can at least measure sleep and can track heart rate. The device can track activities walking and running. Amazon Halo comes with a specific app that has a tool to measure the body fat index. This is done by taking different images of the person’s body, which are later combined into a 3D model. The application, which works under a monthly subscription model, can access all the functions. It will then offer different visualizations of the body fat index. It will also urge you to repeat the scanning process periodically to update the progress. The synchronization of Halo with the phone is done via Bluetooth. The device is waterproof to a depth of 50 meters.

Amazon Halo: Price and availability

The price of the device is $65 (about Rs 4,800), which is for a limited time period. The amount will later be increased to $99.99 (about Rs 7,400). For features like voice assistant and 3D body modeling, you will have to pay for $3.99 (about Rs 300) per month. Amazon Halo is only available in the United States at the moment. There is no word on international availability yet.

  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 6:21 PM IST
