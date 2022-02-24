comscore Amazon launches 2nd-gen Echo Buds in India: Check price, specs, features
News

Amazon launches 2nd-gen Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, hands-free Alexa in India

Wearables

The Amazon Echo Buds with wireless charging case option are available for Rs 13,999 in India

Amazon Echo Buds

Image: Amazon

Amazon had introduced its the second-generation Echo Buds globally back in April last year. Now, almost a year later the company is finally bringing its TWS earbuds to India. The newly launched second-gen Echo Buds are the successor to the Amazon Echo Buds that were launched globally back in 2020. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest to kick off tomorrow: Check deals, offers, discounts

The newly launched Amazon Echo Buds with USB-C wired charging option are available at a starting price of Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the Echo Buds with wireless charging case option is available for Rs 13,999. As a part of initial launch offer, Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the newly launched Echo Buds for a limited time period. Post this discount, the Echo Buds with USB-C wired charging will be available for Rs 10,999 while the one with wireless charging case will be available for Rs 12,999. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

2nd-gen Amazon Echo Buds specifications

As far as the features are concerned, the second-gen Echo Buds are slightly smaller and lighter in weight compared to the first-gen Echo Buds. However, they are also water resistant compared to the previous generation. They come with IPX4 dust and water-resistant coating, which makes them resistant to occasional splashes of water, sweat or light rain. They come with four ear tip sizes and two wing tip sizes, which the company says can be tailored to fit comfortably in the ears. Also Read - How to reset your Google, Amazon smart speaker?

For sound they have three microphones per bud and high performance dynamic drivers, which Amazon says are capable of delivering a balanced sound with extended dynamic range. You can also control the bass and treble from the equalizer in the Alexa app. In addition to this, the Amazon Echo Buds come with wireless charging capability, hands-free access to Alexa and Active Noise Cancellation technology. The Echo Buds also have a Passthrough Mode, which enables users to adjust the amount of ambient sound that they hear through the device settings in the Alexa app.

Coming to the battery, the newly launched Echo Buds offer up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, up to 15 hours of charge (with ANC and Alexa wake word) with charging case. Amazon says that just 15 minutes of charge gives 2 hours of run time.

The Amazon Echo Buds are compatible with Android and iOS-powered smartphones. They also feature support for Google Assistant and Siri through customisable tap controls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 4:24 PM IST

Best Sellers