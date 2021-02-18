Apple is expected to launch its fourth pair of truly wireless earbuds — the AirPods 3 — and we have already seen a number of rumours and leaks related to the same. Now, the latest buzz is that the Cupertino tech major will launch the earbuds as soon as next month. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

For this, Apple is expected to host an event (most likely a virtual one) and launch a couple of more products alongside. Let's dive into the details of the next-gen AirPods for this year.

AirPods 3 incoming next month

As hinted by a known tipster LeaksApplePro, Apple could launch the AirPods 3 in March, that is, next month along with a new iPad Pro and the highly-rumoured AirTags. This means we have just a month to save up for the new Apple TWS!

Apart from the expected arrival time, the leak doesn’t reveal much about the AirPods 3. However, since we have a handful of leaks, you can rely on them until anything official is revealed.

What to expect at March

❌ARM Macs

✅iPad Pro

✅AirTags

✅AirPods

❌Cheaper AirPods Max — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 14, 2021

As per the past rumours, the AirPods 3 is likely to have a design similar to the AirPods Pro for a shorter stem and in-ear design. However, there are also chances that the new pair might stick to the standard ‘AirPod’ design and look just like the current AirPods 2 with a long stem and Apple-proprietary ear design.

The new pair is likely to come with better sound quality and could have a new black colour option, making way for a new colour variant for a pair of AirPods. The AirPods 3 price could be similar to the AirPods 2, somewhere around Rs 15,000.

No AirPods Pro 2?

Although it was leaked that the AirPods Pro 2 might also launch alongside, the chances now seem vague. Two more Apple audio products are in tow: the Apple AirPods Pro Lite and a new version of the AirPods 2.

Both the products are expected to be the watered-down versions of the two AirPods types available right now. For the AirPods Pro lighter version, Active Noise Cancellation or ANC could go missing.

That said, Apple could also throw in a surprise and make the purported March event focussed on audio, thus, launching a number of audio products. We might even see an AirPods Pro Max version too.

We will get a conclusive idea when or if Apple releases an official confirmation on this. Until then, keep on visiting us for this and all tech-related news!