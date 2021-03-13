Apple has been in the news for its next-gen AirPods, which will most likely be called the AirPods 3, for a while now. We have been hearing a lot regarding the same and we can safely say that the audio accessory is soon to make its entry. In addition to the existing rumours, we now have leaked images of the same, hinting at its possible design. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series could come with bigger batteries: Report

The new leak takes forward past rumours that suggest an AirPod Pro-like design for the successor to the AirPods 2. Here's a look at how the new Apple TWS will be like.

This could be the AirPods 3 design

The new leaked images (via 52Audio) of the Apple AirPods 3 confirm the previous leaks and suggest that the earbuds will take design inspiration from the AirPods Pro and will feature a shorter stem. But, the new leak consists of a new twist.

As per the pictures, the AirPods 3 will be a child born out of the standard AirPods and the Pro version. There will be a smaller stem taken from the Pro model and the universal fit without interchangeable ear tips taken from the standard version.

Other design elements include the speaker components on the outside, larger proximity sensors than the AirPods Pro, and additional sensors on the lower side of the pair, much like on the AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 is also expected to come with a rectangular wireless charging case, something we have seen with the Pro model.

Other AirPods 3 leaked details

The AirPods 3 are also expected to come with the same H1 chip seen on the AirPods 2. It is also expected to see improvements in the audio output, battery life, and better playback controls.

However, don’t expect the inclusion of the AirPods Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. As for the price, the AirPods 3 is expected to be priced similarly to the AirPods 2; somewhere around Rs 15,000. All-in-all, the AirPods 3 will come with major design changes and some improvements here and there.

The AirPods 3 is likely to make its official entry on March 23, as part of the Apple Spring event, which will also be the Cupertino tech major’s first event of 2021. The AirPods 3 is expected to launch alongside the rumoured AirTags, new iPad Pro, and more.

However, official details are still unavailable. Hence, we need to wait for more details to pop up.