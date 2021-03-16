Apple is expected to host a virtual event on March 23 and finally launch the AirPods 3, the much-rumoured AirTags, and more Apple products. While the third-gen AirPods is highly-rumoured to hit the stage at the speculated Apple Spring event, this might not be the case for we now have a new AirPods 3 launch time. Also Read - This feature could make a comeback with Apple iPhone 13 series

As per a renowned Apple leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple AirPods 3 won't launch on March 23 and we have a few more months to wait for it. Read on to know about the new details that have now surfaced.

AirPods 3 not arriving before Q3, 2021

Kuo, via a report by 9To5Mac, has suggested that the AirPods 3 won't go into the mass production phase until the third quarter of this year. The newly-leaked information gives us an inkling that the new Apple TWS won't launch this month after all.

Hence, we can expect the AirPods 3 to arrive alongside the 2021 iPhone 13 iteration, which could possibly launch in September or October.

Apart from hinting at the AirPods 3 launch time, Kuo has also suggested that the Cupertino tech giant might see a dip in Apple headphones’ shipments this year, owing to the competition around. According to Kuo, Apple shipped around 90 million units last year. This could go down to 78 million this year.

This, however, doesn’t entirely scrape out the idea of a March 23rd Apple event. There are chances the event might take place but not see the launch of the AirPods 3. The AirTags, the 2021 iPad Pro, and more devices could still be launched. But, it’s safe to wait for Apple’s word on this.

AirPods 3 design, features, price

While the exact time of arrival of the AirPods 3 is still in question, the presence of the leaks isn’t. Various leaks hint at the design and features and the third-gen AirPods could get.

It is suggested that the AirPods 3 will take design inspiration from both the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro. It will come with a shorter stem and battery case (much like the Pro variant) and the universal non-interchangeable ear tip (much like the current AirPods).

As for the specs and features, there will be improvements in the performance, battery life, and touch controls. However, the Apple earbuds won’t come with ANC and the Transparency mode, seen on the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 is also expected to fall in the same price bracket as the current one and be priced somewhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.

Let’s see when the Apple AirPods 3 arrives for us. We will let you know when we get official details. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.