Apple has increased the prices of these audio products by up to Rs 6,200 in India. The new prices are now reflecting on the Apple India website.

Image: Pixabay

Apple has increased the prices of its audio products in India due to a spike in customs duty. These audio products include second and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. Although Apple has not announced the price hike officially but it is now reflecting on the Apple website. Notably, these products are still available at the old price on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and more websites. Also Read - EV maker NIO wants to build its own smartphones to take on Apple's iPhones

For the unversed, an increase in the duties was announced back in March during the budget. This hike will also affect the prices of electronics like solar cells, speakers, earphones and more starting April 1 due to an increase in custom duties on imported parts. Also Read - Apple is planning to tie up with a Chinese chipmaker for new iPhone memory chips: Report

During the Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated, “customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and electronic smart meters.” Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues

She further added, “Duty concessions are being given to parts of the transformer of mobile phone chargers and camera lens of mobile camera module and certain other items. This will enable domestic manufacturing of high growth electronic items.”

Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: New pricing

The second generation of Apple AirPods is now selling at Rs 14,100, up from Rs 12,900. The price has been increased by Rs 1,200. On the other hand, third-generation AirPods are now available at Rs 20,500, up by Rs 2,000. They were earlier priced at Rs 18,500 in India.

Notably, the third-gen AirPods are selling at Rs 17,990 on Flipkart whereas the second-gen AirPods are priced at Rs 12,058.

Moving on to the Apple AirPods Pro, they are now cost you Rs 26,300, up by Rs 1,400. They were previously priced at Rs 24,900 in India. They are available at Rs 20,900 on Flipkart.

Lastly, AirPods Max headset was previously available at Rs 59,900 and is now available at a price of Rs 66,100. Its price has been raised by Rs 6,200 due to the custom duty. These Apple headsets are available at Rs 59,900 on Flipkart as of now.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 7:56 PM IST

