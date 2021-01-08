comscore Apple AirPods Max cheaper variant in the works | BGR India
Apple AirPods Max cheaper variant made out of plastic could be in the works. The headphones are said to cost $200 less than the AirPods Max.

Apple could be working on a cheaper AirPods Max variant made out of plastic. Apple AirPods Max is the company’s high-end over-ear headphones that were announced in December last year. The headphones are priced $549 in the US and Rs 59,990 in India respectively. According to tipster LeaksApplePro, the “cheap” AirPods Max could cost $200 less than the original version. Also Read - Apple has launched limited edition AirPods Pro, here's what it offers

“The “cheap” AirPods Max are still a thing. However, I haven’t got a date for it, what I can tell you is that they are working on them, price will be $349 and they will be made out of plastic,” said LeaksApplePro in a tweet. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro duo could get 120Hz refresh rate display this year

The inexpensive AirPods Pro will be made out of plastic, as per the tipster, and cost $349 (approximately Rs 25,500). To give a perspective, Apple AirPods Max sport a stainless steel frame, which is wrapped in a ‘soft-to-the-touch’ material, according to Apple’s website. Further, it features anodised aluminium cups. Also Read - Future Apple MacBook might wirelessly charge iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, hints new patent

Do note that the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation as of now. This is the first time that any information about a cheaper variant of AirPods Max has leaked.

AirPods Max promises the best audio quality of any AirPods variant to date. Apple recently put out a support page explaining details on how to charge the over-ear pair of headphones and get longer battery life.

Apple AirPods Max uses custom 40mm drivers with dual neodymium ring magnet motors. The headphones are said to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Max ship with a Smart Case that not only protects the headphones while not in use but also puts the AirPods Max in ultra-low power mode.

Ultralow power mode is when AirPods Max are kept in the Smart Case for 18 hours. In this case, Bluetooth and Find My functionalities are turned off as well. To preserve battery charge, the AirPods Max goes into low power mode if it is left stationary for five minutes out of the Smart Case or when the headphones are put in the Smart Case.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 7:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2021 7:13 PM IST

