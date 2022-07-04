comscore Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may with a USB-C port: All you need to know
Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may with a USB-C port: All you need to know

The upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may come with a USB-C port: Check details

Apple is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the coming months and now a new report has claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 may come with a USB Type-C for charging instead of the company’s proprietary Lightning port. The USB Type-C charging case for the earbuds will also come with support for fast charging. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 won’t have a big redesign: Report

According to a new report, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor. Apple is likely to eliminate the short stem that sticks out of the bottom to make the earbuds more compact.

Earlier images of the alleged second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds claimed that it wont feature downward-facing IR sensors to detect when they are in a user’s ears, but the latest 3D comparisons suggest that the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature skin-detect sensors.

According to Gurman, for the first time, AirPods Pro will come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment.

As per a statement by Gurman,”Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).”

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case.

In addition, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year.

According to MacRumors, the upcoming models are likely to see camera upgrades, and the camera bumps are set to get about 5% larger, specifically on the Pro models. In addition, all iPhone 14 models may get an updated Ultra Wide camera on the rear, while the iPhone Pro models may witness significant improvements to the main wide-angle camera and updates to the telephoto lens.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 9:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2022 9:48 AM IST

