Apple likely to launch AirPods Pro 2 at its Far Out event
News

Apple AirPods Pro 2 likely to be announced on September 7 alongside iPhone 14, Watch 8

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be a part of the company's Pro series devices which includes Watch Pro, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

AirPods

Image: Pixabay

Apple is all set to host its annual fall event dubbed as Far Out this year on September 7. Ahead of the launch event, reports have tipped what we should expect from the upcoming event. In addition to the iPhone 14 series and the Watch Series 8, the company is also tipped to launch a ‘rugged’ version of its Apple Watch dubbed as the Apple Watch Pro. Now, reports suggest that Apple could also launch its next-generation AirPods Pro. Also Read - How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac: A step-by-step guide

Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter said that Apple could announce the AirPods Pro 2 at its upcoming Far Out event on September. In his newsletter, the tipster also said that this new AirPods Pro variant will be a part of the company’s Pro-series devices that are announced this year. Other ‘Pro’ devices that Apple is tipped to launch on September 7 include the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Pro. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon: Report

“The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” Gurman wrote in his newsletter. “I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling,” he added. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work: Watch here

It is worth noting that Apple launched the original AirPods Pro back in October 2019 at a price of Rs 26,300 in India. Since then, the company has launched its third-generation AirPods at a price of Rs 20,500 in 2021. However, AirPods Pro
are yet to receive an update. Now, reports hint towards the company launching the second-generation AirPods Pro at its upcoming event.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have talked about the possibility of the company launching the second-generation AirPods Pro. Reports in the past have suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the company’s H1 processor and offer support for the company’s lossless audio codec (ALAC) along with a longer battery life, a redesigned charging case and a more robust Find My Capabilities. Reports also suggest that the AirPods Pro 2 could also feature a shorter stem along with Bluetooth 5.2 for more advanced and seamless audio connectivity.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 11:56 AM IST
