Apple AirPods Pro 2 update with fixes for audio drift issues now rolling out

The new software update brings the Apple AirPods Pro 2 up to version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58 from the existing 5A377.

  • Apple has begun rolling out a software update for the AirPods Pro 2.
  • The software update hopefully fixes the audio drifting and syncing issues.
  • Updating AirPods cannot be done manually, however.
AirPods Pro 2 users need to download and install the latest update immediately. Apple has released a fix for the audio drifting and syncing issues that many users complained of. According to impacted users, their AirPods Pro 2 was suffering the issue where the sound shifted between each side of two earbuds, ruining the listening experience, especially for Dolby Atmos music. There were also syncing issues between the audio and video content.

The new update brings the AirPods Pro 2 up to version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58 from 5A377, according to 9to5Mac. While the release notes for the new AirPods Pro 2 state that the new update includes “bug fixes and other improvements,” Apple has not explicitly mentioned whether or not the new update fixes the audio drifting and syncing issues. Apart from the audio drifting and syncing issues, the AirPods Pro 2 users also reported random changes in the volume levels. Hopefully, the new update will make this issue over and above the other two go.

So, you will have to check yourself if your AirPods Pro 2 are working fine after installing the new update. However, unfortunately, updating AirPods is not easy and Apple is not doing anything about it. You have to take the old route to push a software update to your AirPods.

Here is how to check and update AirPods Pro 2:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone
  • Go to the Bluetooth settings and find your AirPods in the list
  • Tap “i” next to the model the software version of which you want to check
  • You will see the firmware version here

Apple does not let you update AirPods manually. Apple says the firmware updates to AirPods are delivered automatically and you “don’t need to update your AirPods.” You have to keep AirPods connected to the iPhone over Bluetooth. Once updated, the firmware version of the AirPods will change to version 5.1.58.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 1:14 PM IST
