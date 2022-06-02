comscore Apple AirPods Pro 2 won’t have a big redesign
Apple AirPods Pro 2 won’t have a big redesign: Report

According to images shared by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will not have a so-called "stemless" design.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won’t have a big redesign

Apple is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the coming months and now a new report has claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 may feature the same design as the current model, contrary to rumors of a “stemless” design. Also Read - How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

According to images shared by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will not have a so-called “stemless” design, reports MacRumors. Also Read - iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 may launch on September 13

Earlier images of the alleged second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds claimed that it wont feature downward-facing IR sensors to detect when they are in a user’s ears, but the latest 3D comparisons suggest that the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature skin-detect sensors. Also Read - Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3: How to update

According to Gurman, for the first time, AirPods Pro will come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment. Also Read – Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

As per a statement by Gurman,”Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).”

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case.

Additionally, Apple might also be planning to launch new colour variants for AirPods Max headphones. Gurman hopes that Apple slashes the prices of these over-ear headphones, but there is no confirmation on that as of now. Notably, Apple AirPods Max was launched in India at Rs 59,990 back in December 2020. It is available in space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink colour options.

The company is not expected to launch the second generation of the Apple headphones, but add new colour variants to the older model.

  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 7:47 PM IST

