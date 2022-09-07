Apple AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation, more battery launched

Apple has announced a new generation of AirPods Pro, with CEO Tim Cook calling it the “most advanced AirPods” yet. The new AirPods Pro brings a new H2 chip that the company says brings more clarity and better sound quality. Apple has upgraded the spatial audio functionality to now let you personalise the kind of sound you want around you while wearing the new AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro also offers up to double the noise cancellation levels than before. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

The most discernible thing about the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, however, is the new charging case. It is still white but has a new silver-accent lanyard loop so that you can hang it around your neck. The charging case also has a built-in speaker that makes a beep sound when you locate it in the Find My app. The charging case still uses the Lightning cable, Qi, and MagSafe charging but now you can charge the case using the Apple Watch charger. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation price in India

The new AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,900 in India, as opposed to their price of $249 (roughly Rs 19,900) in the US. Apple said the pre-order for the new AirPods starts September 9 and will be available starting September 23 in the US, but there are no details for India yet. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation features

Apple’s new AirPods Pro bring both major and minor improvements. Launched more than two years after the original AirPods Pro, the new earbuds have better performance, thanks to the new H2 chip. Apple claims the H2 chip delivers an “exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.”

The AirPods Pro 2 also have a new low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for better bass and “crystal-clear” sound across various frequencies. Apple has also introduced a new extra small ear tip for better isolation.

While active noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 is twice as good as before, the Transparency mode gets better with on-device processing. Apple claims the new H2 chip can reduce loud environmental noises like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or loud speakers at a concert.

Apple has introduced Personalised Spatial Audio on the new AirPods Pro and it lets users create a custom profile for themselves based on their ear shape and size. To create a personal profile, you need to use the TrueDepth camera of your iPhone to capture what your ear looks like and the app will automatically create the best spatial audio profile for you. “Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV,” Apple said.

The stem of the AirPods Pro 2 now supports Touch control. You can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device by just swiping up or down on the stem. Pressing the stem changes the music, answers phone calls, and a longer press activates Siri. You can also say “Hey Siri” to summon the voice assistant right to your ears. The AirPods Pro also comes with a built-in skin-detect sensor for automatic music playback control and saves battery life. Apple claims the AirPods Pro 2 offers 1.5 hours of extra listening time, with a total of up to six hours with ANC on. The charging case offers up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC.