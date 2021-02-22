comscore Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPods third-gen photos leaked online; take a look here
News

Apple AirPods third-gen photos leaked online; take a look here

News

The third generation Apple AirPods could also come with the Spatial Audio feature, which is currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Apple-AirPods-Pro

(Representational image: Apple)

Apple AirPods are currently the most popular pair of truly wireless earphones in the market. The company is expected to soon launch the next-generation version in a few months. Ahead of the launch, images for the upcoming device has allegedly been leaked by 52Audio via Macrumors. The leaked images show both the case and the earbuds. Also Read - AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Products Apple could launch on its March 16 event

The charging case and the buds look to have a similar to design to the current AirPods Pro. The box is rectangular and features a LED charging indicator at the front. The earbuds come with a shorter stem and an AirPods Pro like design. According to an earlier report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods will not come with high-end features present in the Pro versions like Active Noise Cancellation. Also Read - Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology

Apple, Apple AirPods, Third Generation AirPods, AirPods 3, AirPods Case, AirPods 3 Case

(Image: 52Audio)

It is also being reported that the third generation AirPods will come with touch controls, just like the Pro model. To recall, the current-gen AirPods come with single or double tap controls. It is also being said that the new AirPods will come with a battery life of five hours of continuous audio playback, similar to that of the second generation AirPods. Also Read - Apple could manufacture iPad in India as it lobbies for incentives

According to the report by 52Audio, the third generation AirPods could also come with the Spatial Audio feature, which is currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro. It further states that the new AirPods would launch in the beginning of March. However, according to an earlier report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mass production of the new AirPods will keep on going until the end of the first half of this year.

Apple is expected to hold an event on March 16, where it is expected to launch this. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, the company will not hold the launch event on the speculated date, but at another date in the same month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3
Mobiles
Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3
Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern

News

Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern

Wild Rift: Will this replace DOTA 2 Gameplay?

Gaming

Wild Rift: Will this replace DOTA 2 Gameplay?

Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts tomorrow

Realme GT specifications and details leaked at MWC in Shanghai

News

Realme GT specifications and details leaked at MWC in Shanghai

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern

Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts tomorrow

Realme GT specifications and details leaked at MWC in Shanghai

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event

News

AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Everything Apple could launch on March 16 event
Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology

News

Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G Wireless Technology
Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India
Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser

News

Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser
Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

Features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा Discount और Exchange Offer

PUBG Mobile India की लॉन्चिंग नहीं है आसान, जानें वजह

Realme GT प्रीमियम 5G स्मार्टफोन की MWC Shanghai में दिखी झलक, जानें फीचर

Airtel ने Jio को फिर से दी पटखनी, दिसंबर में जोड़े 45 लाख नए यूजर

Samsung Galaxy F62 की सेल कल, मिलेगा 10 हजार रुपये तक का बेनिफिट

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3
Mobiles
Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3
Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern

News

Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern
Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 sale starts tomorrow
Realme GT specifications and details leaked at MWC in Shanghai

News

Realme GT specifications and details leaked at MWC in Shanghai
Passport Seva Programme via DigiLocker: No physical documents needed for passport verification

News

Passport Seva Programme via DigiLocker: No physical documents needed for passport verification

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers