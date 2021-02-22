Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are currently the most popular pair of truly wireless earphones in the market. The company is expected to soon launch the next-generation version in a few months. Ahead of the launch, images for the upcoming device has allegedly been leaked by 52Audio via Macrumors. The leaked images show both the case and the earbuds. Also Read - AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: Products Apple could launch on its March 16 event

The charging case and the buds look to have a similar to design to the current AirPods Pro. The box is rectangular and features a LED charging indicator at the front. The earbuds come with a shorter stem and an AirPods Pro like design. According to an earlier report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods will not come with high-end features present in the Pro versions like Active Noise Cancellation. Also Read - Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology

It is also being reported that the third generation AirPods will come with touch controls, just like the Pro model. To recall, the current-gen AirPods come with single or double tap controls. It is also being said that the new AirPods will come with a battery life of five hours of continuous audio playback, similar to that of the second generation AirPods. Also Read - Apple could manufacture iPad in India as it lobbies for incentives

According to the report by 52Audio, the third generation AirPods could also come with the Spatial Audio feature, which is currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro. It further states that the new AirPods would launch in the beginning of March. However, according to an earlier report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mass production of the new AirPods will keep on going until the end of the first half of this year.

Apple is expected to hold an event on March 16, where it is expected to launch this. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, the company will not hold the launch event on the speculated date, but at another date in the same month.