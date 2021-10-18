Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500

Apple just launched its third-generation AirPods, which bring a new design, a significant change for the first time since 2016. The new design retains the hard plastic, one size fits all approach, but adds shorter stems and a new case. Apart from the design change, the third-generation AirPods come with support for spatial audio. Also Read - Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

Third-generation AirPods: Price, availability details

Third-generation AirPods are priced at $179 and at Rs 18,500. The second-generation AirPods will now be made available at Rs 12,900. The new third-generation AirPods can be ordered today from the company's official website in more than 26 countries. In-store availability will start from October 26.

The new third-generation AirPods require Apple devices running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, or macOS Monterey. All of these updates will be made available next week.

Third-generation AirPods: Features

Third-generation AirPods are powered by the company’s own H1 chip along with a new acoustic system. They use computational audio to deliver sound with Adaptive EQ. They also feature spatial audio support and Dolby Atmos support.

AirPods 3 come with sweat and water resistance, with an IPX4 rating. They come with a battery life of up to 6 hours from the buds and a claimed total listening time of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The new AirPods are now a part of the MagSafe ecosystem, which allows wireless charging without the need to buy an additional case.

The new AirPods come with a lightweight and contoured design, which the company claims will be extremely comfortable. The stem is now shorter and the buds come with a force sensor similar to the one on the AirPods Pro for media control.

The new skin-detect sensor accurately discerns if AirPods are in the ear or a pocket or on a table and pauses playback when removed. It comes with beam-forming microphones, which block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice.

AirPods (3rd generation) feature a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of the wind. They feature support for the AAC-ELD format. It also features support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

“AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivalled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices — making the world’s best-selling headphones even better.”