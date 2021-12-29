comscore Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple announces special Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year
News

Apple announces special Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year

Wearables

The special edition Beats Studio wireless earbuds come in a red colour variant with a tiger-print design in gold, which is in celebration of the ‘Year of the Tiger’.

Apple Beats

Image: Beats by Dre

Apple has announced special edition Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Apple’s Beats Studio Buds earbuds are available in Black, Grey, Red and Union colour variants. But the newly launched special edition Beats Studio wireless earbuds come in a red colour variant with a tiger-print design in gold, which is in celebration of the ‘Year of the Tiger’. Also Read - What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

The company via an announcement on its Instagram account said that the earbuds will be available in stores starting January 1, 2021. “Lunar New Year with our special-edition Beats Studio Buds. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red design with gold tiger print accents. Out on January 1st,” the company wrote in its post. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8 and more smartwatches to debut in 2022

While the company did not share the pricing of the device, it is expected to cost $149.99 (Rs 11,212 approximately), which is the same as the regular version of the Beats Studio Buds earbuds. It is worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds are not available in India yet. Also Read - Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Quick safety tips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)

Beats Studio Buds specifications

Coming to the details, Apple’s Beats Studio Buds come with touch-based controls and an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. It also features support for a Transparency Mode that enables users to block or hear the world around them as per their will. It comes with IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to occasional splashes of water and sweat. The Beats Studio Buds have Bluetooth for connectivity and they can be paired with both Android and Apple devices. They also feature hands-free support for Apple’s Siri voice assistant.
Coming to the battery, the Beats Studio Buds come with a Li-ion battery that offers up to 8 hours of run time on a single charge, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. Apple says that the earbuds offer up to one hour of run time on just five minutes of recharge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details
Mobiles
Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details
Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying

Electric Vehicle

Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

News

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered
Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

News

Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diamonds टॉप पर मिल रहा धांसू कैरेक्टर फ्री, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Tecno Spark 8 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी से है लैस

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Nairi Top Up Event, फ्री में कैरेक्टर समेत पाएं कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Garena Free Fire में आया लेजेंडरी Frozen Flame Punch, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

Vivo Y21T की लॉन्च डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए कब आएगा भारत

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
How To
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

News

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out
Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Apps

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers