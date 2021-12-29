Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Apple has announced special edition Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Apple’s Beats Studio Buds earbuds are available in Black, Grey, Red and Union colour variants. But the newly launched special edition Beats Studio wireless earbuds come in a red colour variant with a tiger-print design in gold, which is in celebration of the ‘Year of the Tiger’. Also Read - What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

The company via an announcement on its Instagram account said that the earbuds will be available in stores starting January 1, 2021. “Lunar New Year with our special-edition Beats Studio Buds. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red design with gold tiger print accents. Out on January 1st,” the company wrote in its post. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8 and more smartwatches to debut in 2022

While the company did not share the pricing of the device, it is expected to cost $149.99 (Rs 11,212 approximately), which is the same as the regular version of the Beats Studio Buds earbuds. It is worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds are not available in India yet. Also Read - Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Quick safety tips

Beats Studio Buds specifications

Coming to the details, Apple’s Beats Studio Buds come with touch-based controls and an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. It also features support for a Transparency Mode that enables users to block or hear the world around them as per their will. It comes with IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to occasional splashes of water and sweat. The Beats Studio Buds have Bluetooth for connectivity and they can be paired with both Android and Apple devices. They also feature hands-free support for Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

Coming to the battery, the Beats Studio Buds come with a Li-ion battery that offers up to 8 hours of run time on a single charge, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. Apple says that the earbuds offer up to one hour of run time on just five minutes of recharge.