Apple Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

Beats Studio Buds are priced at Rs 149.99 (approximately Rs 11,000) and will be made available in the US and Canada via the Apple website.

Beats_Studio_buds

Apple has finally launched the highly leaked Beats Studio Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The buds look similar to the rumoured stemless Apple AirPods, which are expected to launch later this year. Beats Studio Buds are priced similar to the base AirPods, however, they also come with active noise cancellation and an in-ear design, both of which are features of the AirPods Pro. Also Read - Apple introduces iOS 12.5.4 with major security updates: Is your iPhone on the list?

Unlike the AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds also come with one-touch pairing on both Apple and Android devices. Also Read - Meet Indian developer who wins Apple Design award for his music app NaadSadhana

Beats Studio Buds: Price

Beats Studio Buds are priced at Rs 149.99 (approximately Rs 11,000) and will be made available in the US and Canada via the Apple website with shipping starting from June 24. The Buds have been launched in three colour options: Black, Beats Red and White. Also Read - iPad Mini for 2021 to ditch fat bezels, could bring along new Apple Pencil Mini

The company has not revealed the international availability of the new Beats Studio Buds for markets outside of the US and Canada. However, we expect the TWS earphones to launch in India and other international markets soon.

Beats Studio Buds: Specifications

Beats Studio Buds feature a proprietary dual-element diaphragm driver within a two-chamber housing. They also come with an advanced digital processor, which according to the company optimises the audio performance for loudness and clarity. They feature two modes: ANC and Transparency mode. Users can shift between these modes by long-pressing on the physical button.

Instead of touch controls like the AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds feature a single physical button to control the TWS earphones.

Beats Studio Buds use Class 1 Bluetooth for connecting with Android and iOS devices and support one-touch pairing with both Android and iOS. The one-touch pairing feature was earlier only limited to pairing between Apple devices and Apple earbuds. However, this time along Android users will also be able to make use of it.

Even though one-touch pairing support is now available for Android devices. Users will require the Beats app to use features like built-in controls, battery levels, and more. On iOS devices, these functions are built into the operating system.

For iOS devices, the Beats Studio Buds come with Siri hands-free feature. The buds also come with an IPX4 rating against sweat and water resistance.

The company claims the buds can last for up to eight hours with ANC or Transparency mode off. The charging case holds two additional charges taking the total battery life up to 24 hours. With ANC or Transparency mode turned on, the earbuds can deliver up to five hours of listening time, and the charging case holds an additional 10 hours of charge. The buds come with support for fast charging and can provide users with a playtime of up to 1 hour on a 5-minute charge.

  Published Date: June 15, 2021 1:56 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 15, 2021 1:57 PM IST

