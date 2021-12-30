comscore Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models
News

Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models

Wearables

When implemented, Apple Watch users will be able to measure biometrics including heart rate, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure using the optical sensors replacing the crown.

Apple Watch

Image: Pixabay

The crown is one of the defining design traits of Apple’s Apple Watch models. For years, the crown has been used by Apple Watch owners for navigating the WatchOS interface. But that might change soon as the company is planning to replace the crown with optical sensors in future Apple Watch models.
The company, as per a report by Patently Apple, has been granted a patent that explains how such an Apple Watch model would look and work. The patent titled ‘Watch with optical sensors for user input’ reveals that the future Apple Watch models could use an optical sensor instead of a digital crown for getting input from users. Also Read - Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

The patent notes that while Apple Watch can include several components for taking user input, the digital crown, which is an important part of Apple Watch’s design, occupies space that could have been used by other components of the smartwatch. Now, Apple plans to use optical sensors for getting user input for measuring various vital parameters. Also Read - What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

The patent notes the optical sensors would work in a way that users will be able to use motions and gestures near the sensor to input information to the Apple Watch instead of the touch-based gestures in case of the crown. “The motions and gestures provided by the user can be directly detected with optical systems of the input component, so that the number of moving parts are reduced and space within the watch is more efficiently utilised,” the patent notes. Also Read - Apple announces special Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year

The patent also notes that the optical sensor that would replace the crown will have the ability to detect user input from one or more distance from the sensor. Furthermore, Apple Watch users will be able to measure a host of biometrics including heart rate, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure among other things.

It is worth noting while Apple may have been granted the patent that could potentially change the entire design of the Apple Watch series, it is possible that we may not see these changes in the 2022 Apple Watch series dubbed as the Apple Watch Series 8.
Separately, as per report by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to come with more health monitoring capabilities including blood glucose monitoring functionality.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline
How To
Here s how to link Aadhaar and EPFO number before December 31 deadline
Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Gaming

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked

Mobiles

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India pricing leaked

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Wearables

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant

TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Wearables

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature
Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

News

Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50 को मिला BIS Certification, लॉन्च से पहले कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

जल्द भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का लेटेस्ट 5G फोन, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Treasure Hunt Event में प्लेयर्स फ्री में पा सकते हैं Diamond Royale Voucher, जानें कैसे

BGMI खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत? इन आसान स्टेप्स से दूर होगी समस्या

Realme XT Blast: रियलमी का फोन हुआ ब्लास्ट, यूजर ने पोस्ट की पिक्चर्स और वीडियो

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
Gaming
BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature

Wearables

Apple Watch models in future could come without this key feature
Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Auto strengthens EV production capacity with new Pune plant
TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025

News

TSMC to start producing 2nm chips in 2025
Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers