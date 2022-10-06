Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Apple is planning to start manufacturing its AirPods in India soon. The company has reportedly asked its suppliers to move some of the production of its AirPods and Beats branded headphones and earphones to India. Also Read - After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India

As per a report by Nikkei Asia, the iPhone-maker has been talking to a number of its suppliers in a bid to increase its production capabilities in India, including that of its audio devices. As a part of this move, Apple could start manufacturing AirPods and Beats devices in India as soon as next year. Also Read - Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

Responding to the development, Foxconn, which also manufactures iPhones for the company in India, is gearing to make Beats headphones in India. The contract manufacturer eventually plans to start manufacturing the Apple AirPods in the country. Also Read - Get free AirPods with MacBook and iPad in this special offer for students

Similarly, Luxshare Precision Industry and its affiliates, the contract manufacturer that already produces AirPods for the company in Vietnam and China, is also planning to help Apple make the its wireless earphones in India. However, the company, at the time is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations and so it could be relatively slower in starting its AirPods and Beat headphones manufacturing capabilities in India. The company, as per the report, plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the move is a part of Apple’s plans of diversifying its production capabilities in a bid to reduce its dependence on China amid rising tensions with the US and a stricter zero-Covid policy that has disrupted its production capabilities in the past.

It is worth noting that the new report comes shortly after Apple started manufacturing its newest iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 series in India. Earlier, reports suggested that Apple would start manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in India two months after the production starts in China. Reports had also suggested that the company will start manufacturing iPhone 15 in India at the same time as it manufactures it in China. However, soon after reports said that iPhone 14 production had started in India.

Apple has been slowly ramping up its production capabilities in India. The company first started manufacturing iPhones in India back in 2015. Over the years, the company has expanded its production capabilities and started manufacturing even the newer iPhone models in India. Reports suggest that India is expected to be responsible for a full quarter of iPhone production by 2025.