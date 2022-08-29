comscore Apple drops major hint at upcoming mixed reality headset
News

Apple drops major hint at upcoming mixed reality headset

Wearables

Apple has trademarked some names such as Reality One and Reality Pro that could be related to the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Apple VR headset

It’s no secret that Apple is working on some sort of headset, and the possible reason why it is taking so much time is that finessing advanced technologies takes time. A new report has now suggested that Apple may have moved a stage ahead towards the launch of its first mixed reality headset. Apple has trademarked some names that could be related to the upcoming headset. Also Read - Apple VR headset may launch soon, CEO Tim Cook drops major hint: Watch video

Bloomberg has reported the new trademark filed by Apple includes the following names: ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’. While these names do not necessarily refer to the headset, they show Apple is making progress. The term ‘Reality’ in particular is beginning to define the headset considering Apple was working on what is dubbed realityOS in 2017 and published a developer framework called ‘RealityKit’ back in 2019. Also Read - Samsung likely to supply OLED displays for iPads, MacBooks

At the same time, however, it is equally possible that Apple does not use these trademarked names. The fact that these names have not been granted yet makes a strong case for that. And this is what usually happens with a lot of patents and trademarks. Companies file different trademarks either to assign them to potential future products or to block someone else from using them ever. But if Apple were to use these names, Reality One sounds about right because it would be Apple’s first headset. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

The trademarked names do not tell anything, but previous rumours have shaped up what the Apple headset would be like. Rumours suggest the Apple mixed reality headset would use some advanced technologies. There could be two high-resolution displays on the headset, a flurry of cameras, and several sensors. It would also use a top-notch processor, likely one from Apple’s M-series. Some reports have suggested the headset would use a chip similar to the M2 chip used on the MacBook Air 2022. A separate report said there could also be a coprocessor to streamline heavy loads.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 2:00 PM IST
