News

Apple fixes Apple Watch unlock bug with a new update: Download now

Wearables

Apple begins rolling out fix for Apple Watch unlock bug. Soon after the release of iOS 15, several iPhone 13 users complained of not being able to unlock Apple Watch using the phone. Apple has fixed the issue with the latest update. The new iOS update is rolling out now with the fix and some notable improvements.

  Published: October 3, 2021 2:06 PM IST
Apple Watch 7 Series

Image - Apple

Apple begins rolling out fix for Apple Watch unlock bug. Soon after the release of iOS 15, several iPhone 13 users complained of not being able to unlock Apple Watch using the phone. Apple has fixed the issue with the latest update. The new iOS update is rolling out now with the fix and some notable improvements. Also Read - Chip shortage increases sales issues for smartphone manufacturers in 2021

iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 are rolling out now with a fix for ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ and more, reports 9To5Mac. Also Read - Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal

Here’s what Apple says is fixed in the latest release of iOS 15.0.1 — unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models, settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full, audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers. Also Read - iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

The most notable fix here is for the Unlock with Apple Watch bug, the report said.

apple watch series 7, apple watch series 7 price usd 399, apple watch series 7 launch, apple watch series 7 sale, apple watch series 7 specifications, apple watch series 7 features apple watch series 7 price in india, apple watch series 7, apple watch, apple

As the website reported last week, Apple acknowledged this issue in a support document and promised that a fix would come soon.

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices, the tech giant said.

You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch, it added.

There have been other bugs reported in iOS 15, including issues with touch screen responsiveness and more, as per the report.

At this point, it’s unclear whether today’s release of iOS 15.0.1 resolves this issue. It’s also unclear if today’s update fixes a bug related to the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display and third-party apps, it added.

Users can update their iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2021 2:06 PM IST

