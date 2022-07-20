comscore Apple’s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple Health Report Details How Apple Watch Health App Have Been Improving Lives Since Launch
News

Apple Health Report details how Apple Watch, Health app have been improving lives since launch

Wearables

Apple said that with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Apple Watch and iPhone will offer features that focus on 17 areas of health and fitness, from heart health to sleep, women’s health, mobility, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple on Wednesday shared a report that outlines the progress it has made in terms of introducing new personal health and fitness-centric features while engaging with traditional healthcare systems. The report titled ‘Empowering People
to Live a Healthier Day’ offers a comprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight years since it started releasing health-focused features such as a medical records storage system on iPhones. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

While much of the report focuses on the company’s Apple Watch — a device that lies in the heart of Apple’s health care efforts — it also talks about other efforts by the company such as its Health and Fitness apps and the studies that it conducts in partnership with health-care professionals and educational institutes to better understand the scope of various ailments. Also Read - Apple to pay $50 million to settle MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Apple said that its reports has two sections. The first section focuses on the company’s personal health and fitness features on Apple Watch and iPhone that offer actionable insights and help protect users’ health and safety. The second section, on the other hand, shares details about the work that Apple has done with the medical community to support research and care. Also Read - How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

“We believe passionately that technology can play a role in improving health outcomes and encouraging people to live a healthier day, and we are excited about the many ways users are benefiting from our health and fitness features, and by the ways third-party developers, institutions, and organisations are using Apple technology to advance health and science,” Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams said while announcing the report.

In its report, Apple said that users can now store over 150 different types of health data from Apple Watch, iPhone, and connected third-party apps and devices, in addition to available health records data from connected institutions in the US, UK, and Canada. They can also choose to share certain types of this health data with their loved ones.

Similarly, talking about its Health app, the company said that in Trends in its Health and Fitness apps users can view reports on trends analysis for 20 types of data ranging from resting heart rate to sleep to cardio fitness. The company also said that Trends can highlight significant changes in types of health data in a way that is easy to understand.

Here’s an overview of the health and fitness features on Apple Watch and iPhones:

Apple Health Report

Talking about the future, Apple, in its report said that with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 that will release in the fall this year, Apple Watch and iPhone will offer features that focus on 17 areas of health and fitness, from heart health to sleep, women’s health, mobility, and more. The company also said that these features will be available in nearly 200 countries and territories and that they will provide users with high-quality data gathered throughout the day and night and meaningful insights into their health.

“Apple believes that providing individuals with insights into their health and fitness empowers them to set and stick to personal health goals and, when necessary, seek guidance and care from their medical providers,” the company wrote in a release. You can check its detailed findings here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 9:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Days 2022: Best deals on audio products
Photo Gallery
Amazon Prime Days 2022: Best deals on audio products
Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

Deals

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

Photo Gallery

Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

WhatsApp is testing quick reactions for Status: How it works

Apps

WhatsApp is testing quick reactions for Status: How it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

WhatsApp is testing quick reactions for Status: How it works

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara detailed images

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999