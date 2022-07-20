Apple s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives

Apple on Wednesday shared a report that outlines the progress it has made in terms of introducing new personal health and fitness-centric features while engaging with traditional healthcare systems. The report titled ‘Empowering People

to Live a Healthier Day’ offers a comprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight years since it started releasing health-focused features such as a medical records storage system on iPhones. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

While much of the report focuses on the company’s Apple Watch — a device that lies in the heart of Apple’s health care efforts — it also talks about other efforts by the company such as its Health and Fitness apps and the studies that it conducts in partnership with health-care professionals and educational institutes to better understand the scope of various ailments. Also Read - Apple to pay $50 million to settle MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Apple said that its reports has two sections. The first section focuses on the company’s personal health and fitness features on Apple Watch and iPhone that offer actionable insights and help protect users’ health and safety. The second section, on the other hand, shares details about the work that Apple has done with the medical community to support research and care. Also Read - How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

“We believe passionately that technology can play a role in improving health outcomes and encouraging people to live a healthier day, and we are excited about the many ways users are benefiting from our health and fitness features, and by the ways third-party developers, institutions, and organisations are using Apple technology to advance health and science,” Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams said while announcing the report.

In its report, Apple said that users can now store over 150 different types of health data from Apple Watch, iPhone, and connected third-party apps and devices, in addition to available health records data from connected institutions in the US, UK, and Canada. They can also choose to share certain types of this health data with their loved ones.

Similarly, talking about its Health app, the company said that in Trends in its Health and Fitness apps users can view reports on trends analysis for 20 types of data ranging from resting heart rate to sleep to cardio fitness. The company also said that Trends can highlight significant changes in types of health data in a way that is easy to understand.

Here’s an overview of the health and fitness features on Apple Watch and iPhones:

Talking about the future, Apple, in its report said that with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 that will release in the fall this year, Apple Watch and iPhone will offer features that focus on 17 areas of health and fitness, from heart health to sleep, women’s health, mobility, and more. The company also said that these features will be available in nearly 200 countries and territories and that they will provide users with high-quality data gathered throughout the day and night and meaningful insights into their health.

“Apple believes that providing individuals with insights into their health and fitness empowers them to set and stick to personal health goals and, when necessary, seek guidance and care from their medical providers,” the company wrote in a release. You can check its detailed findings here.