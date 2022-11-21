comscore Apple Watch to get a new battery-saving mode with watchOS 9: How it will work
News

Apple to bring a new battery-saving mode to watchOS 9

Wearables

The more energy-intensive features, including always on display, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen readings, will be disabled in the battery-saving mode.

Highlights

  • The new mode alerts the user when the battery has 10 percent left and automatically turns off once when it charges 80 percent.
  • The mode will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if there isn't an iPhone nearby that is connected to the watch.
  • The battery-saving mode will also disable reminders for workouts.
Untitled design - 2022-11-21T132306.424

Image: Apple

Apple will bring a new battery-saving mode in the next watchOS 9 update, to extend the watch’s battery life when needed. The mode can be manually turned on by using the settings menu or Control Center, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

watchOS 9 to bring a battery-saving mode to Apple Watch

As per the report, the newly introduced mode alerts the user when the battery has 10 percent left and automatically turns off once when it charges 80 percent. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 47,499 effectively

The more energy-intensive features, including always on display, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen readings, will be disabled in the battery-saving mode. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Reminders for workouts will be disabled as well.

The mode will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if there isn’t an iPhone nearby that is connected to the watch, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had added an optimised battery charging feature in its Apple Watch running watchOS 9 that would learn from users’ charging habits to slow battery ageing.

Similar to the iPhone version of the feature, it figures out when it’s best to charge the battery to 100 percent based on the user’s charging habits.

In addition to this, Apple Watch has also added support for Audible. With Audible support, users will be able to listen to an e-book or podcast without reaching out to their iPhones. They can get access to the content on Audible via Apple Watch from anywhere they want, whether they are heading out for a run, hitting the gym, walking the dog, or just stepping outside without their iPhones.

Users can stream any title on the platform by simply tapping on any Audible title in their Apple Watch interface, while simultaneously downloading in the background for offline listening.

Users will also have a “streaming-only” option in Settings, along with narration speed control. Users will also get an option to pick right where they left off so that they do not miss out on any part and save the trouble of starting it all over again.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 1:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know
News
Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know
Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

Apps

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

Apps

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

News

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details