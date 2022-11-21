Apple will bring a new battery-saving mode in the next watchOS 9 update, to extend the watch’s battery life when needed. The mode can be manually turned on by using the settings menu or Control Center, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

As per the report, the newly introduced mode alerts the user when the battery has 10 percent left and automatically turns off once when it charges 80 percent. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 47,499 effectively

The more energy-intensive features, including always on display, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen readings, will be disabled in the battery-saving mode. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Reminders for workouts will be disabled as well.

The mode will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if there isn’t an iPhone nearby that is connected to the watch, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had added an optimised battery charging feature in its Apple Watch running watchOS 9 that would learn from users’ charging habits to slow battery ageing.

Similar to the iPhone version of the feature, it figures out when it’s best to charge the battery to 100 percent based on the user’s charging habits.

In addition to this, Apple Watch has also added support for Audible. With Audible support, users will be able to listen to an e-book or podcast without reaching out to their iPhones. They can get access to the content on Audible via Apple Watch from anywhere they want, whether they are heading out for a run, hitting the gym, walking the dog, or just stepping outside without their iPhones.

Users can stream any title on the platform by simply tapping on any Audible title in their Apple Watch interface, while simultaneously downloading in the background for offline listening.

Users will also have a “streaming-only” option in Settings, along with narration speed control. Users will also get an option to pick right where they left off so that they do not miss out on any part and save the trouble of starting it all over again.

–With inputs from IANS