News

Apple may equip its augmented reality headset with gyroscope, here is why

Wearables

Apple's upcoming AR headset might also use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Apple VR headset

Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real. Also Read - Apple's Mixed Reality headset to be delayed due to 'software-related issues'

According to a newly awarded patent, the company intends to at least take a small step toward using haptics to enhance AR experiences, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple mixed-reality headset may feature iris scanning for authentication and payments

“Haptic engines are an important aspect of XR (Extended Reality, or AR/virtual reality), as they impart physical sensations on a user’s body that enhances the user’s immersive experience,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - Apple mixed reality headset may let you see invisible things like laser security, gas leak

“Typical haptic engines found in smartphones and other mobile devices, however, only provide vibrations along a single axis,” it added.

Apple acknowledges that this is “useful for notification applications”, but points out that the odd tap differs from the “continuous torque or force” that a head-mounted display (HMD) might provide.

“The gyroscopic precession engine can be mounted to, or embedded in, HMD,” the tech giant mentioned, “or other wearable device to provide spatial guidance in VR and AR applications.”

In October, it was reported that the tech giant’s upcoming AR headsets might use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Apple has applied for several patents for its mixed reality headset so far, but mere a patent does not guarantee if the company will follow up and launch a commercially viable product. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a high-end mixed reality headset for a long time. Some instances of the software that will power that headset and is reportedly called realityOS or rOS have been spotted, making us believe that the headset may actually be in development.

Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the Apple headset may enter production next year, while its launch may happen later next year. But some rumours have said that the launch will not happen until after 2023.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 22, 2022 6:22 PM IST
