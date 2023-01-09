Apple has been ambitious about its Mixed Reality headset ever since the start of when the news first broke out of the company planning its own AR-based headset. It then turned out to be an AR and VR headset with plans of releasing in 2020, which got postponed up until now. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to send invisible messages in iMessage

Now, as per Murk Gurman, 2023 could be finally the year when Apple takes the wraps off its AR/VR headset. Interestingly, if we go by the given timeline, the Apple Reality Pro – the supposed name of the headset – isn’t far away from the showcase. Also Read - Apple ditches plans to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Reality Pro release and shipment timelines

Gurman on Bloomberg revealed that Apple will launch the much-rumored Mixed Reality headset this year. It could arrive under the name of Reality Pro and is said to launch as early as June. Also Read - Apple mixed reality headset may launch during or before WWDC 2023

In fact, the release is tipped to be ahead of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023, which will most likely commence in June. The headset will then reach consumers in the fall of 2023.

Reportedly, Apple has given the headset to some high–profile software developers for testing. They are expected to test third-party apps on the device. The headset will boot on xrOS, which may be codenamed Borealis internally.

Around the time of WWDC later this year, Apple may just announce and showcase the product, while some hardware and software testing might continue up until fall, that’s till late September.

Apart from the Mixed Reality headset, Apple may not have any other interesting plans for the year, as per Gurman. Some small upgrades to iPhones, MacBooks, and other accessories, that’s it.

The Apple iPhone 15 lineup launching this year is said to entirely support Dynamic Island, which hints that we may see a Pro-like display on the vanilla models. Speaking of Pro, the Pro models will have a titanium frame replacing the stainless steel from the 14 Pro lineup.

Apple also has a couple of other products lined up including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a New M2 Pro/M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros, and a New Apple Watch.