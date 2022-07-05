comscore Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more
News

Apple may launch Watch Series 8 along with iPhone 14 in September: Here's what we know

Wearables

The upcoming Apple Watch 8 is likely to have inbuilt-sensor to read the body temperature and may come in three different sizes.

  • Updated: July 5, 2022 5:29 PM IST
apple watch series 8

Apple may launch Watch 8 along with iPhone 14 series in September: Here's is what we know so far (Image: Jon Prosser)

Apple is planning to launch iPhone 14 series in September and now a new report has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant may also unveil Watch 8 series along with the upcoming iPhones. The upcoming Apple Watch 8 is likely to have inbuilt-sensor to read the body temperature and may come in three different sizes. Also Read - iPhone 14 demand will be much higher than iPhone 13: Report

Here’s is what we know about the upcoming Apple Watch 8: Also Read - Apple's iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 52,900 but with conditions

Apple Watch 8 Features

Apple Watch 8 might launch in three different sizes that are 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes but still it is not confirmed whether Apple will launch all the sizes. The smartwatch might come with an inbuilt-sensor to detect the body temperature. It is expected to give a precise temperature like a thermometer but it will alert you that you have a fever. Apple Watch 8 may also come with a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns as well as routine. Also Read - Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series

Apple Watch 8 Design

The upcoming smartwatch is expected to look vastly different from its antecedents and will feature a front flat glass design, and with less curves than before. This would help with consistency, as the Apple Watch will look similar to the iPhone. Both the displays and the sides will be flat, but one part of the watch will remain unchanged, that is the bottom part which will remain slightly curved for maximum performance as it touches your arm and has all the sensors.

Apple may launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 5:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2022 5:29 PM IST

