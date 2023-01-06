Apple mixed reality headset may launch during or before WWDC 2023

Apple is widely rumoured to be working on its mixed-reality headset, which will come with some highly advanced features. Its launch has been a topic of debate among analysts and enthusiasts, with each predicting a release as soon as possible. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now shared a new piece of information, saying the mixed reality from Apple could arrive in the spring of 2023. That is to say that the Apple mixed reality headset may launch during or before the WWDC 2023. Also Read - New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Kuo tweeted that the development of the MR headset is behind its schedule because of issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools. This means the shipping of the headset may now have shifted to the end of the second quarter or even the third quarter of 2023, as opposed to the “original” timeline of the beginning of the second quarter. A previous prediction suggested the mixed reality could be a part of Apple’s January media event, but it will likely not happen. Also Read - Apple may equip its augmented reality headset with gyroscope, here is why

The Apple mixed reality headset could be announced at Apple’s Spring event, and if not then, this year’s WWDC in June could be when the headset will see the light of day. The MR headset is reportedly in an “advanced” stage of development. Previous rumours have suggested Apple’s first headset will feature two 4K OLED displays, as many as 15 cameras on the outside, and support for eye tracking and hand gestures. All these technologies may result in an exorbitant price for the headset. Experts believe the MR headset may cost north of $3,000, making it more expensive than most headsets available today. Also Read - Apple's Mixed Reality headset to be delayed due to 'software-related issues'

Apple has not said anything about the headset, which is not surprising since the iPhone maker does not reveal anything about its upcoming products before the launch. However, it is possible that Apple may drop a hint in the poster of the event slated for the debut of the MR headset.