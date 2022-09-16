Apple headset may let you see invisible things like laser security, gas leak

Apple’s mixed reality headset is still at least a year away, but new information about it keeps pouring in. The latest one cites an Apple patent to reveal that the mixed reality headset will be able to provide the user with the visualisation of invisible phenomena, such as a gas leak or a laser security system. You are right, it sounds just like the pair of glasses you see in sci-fi movies. The headset would use additional signals to show you what the naked eye cannot see. Also Read - Apple drops major hint at upcoming mixed reality headset

According to the patent application filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office (via Patently Apple), the Apple headset’s extended reality environments will allow users to see a visual representation of invisible elements “physical environment.” So, in addition to letting users see phenomena such as a gas leak or a laser security system, the mixed reality headset will also let users see sound waves as they tune their music instrument, detect the right position for the router by seeing Wi-Fi signals, check the airflow from an HVAC system, and check temperatures of physical objects, fluids, or gasses. Also Read - Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

The ability of the mixed reality headset to let users see things that are not visible to the naked eye could prove to be beneficial for specialists. For instance, the patent shows the headset will use an infrared sensor to show heat patterns to the user, helping them detect potential fires through walls. The headset could also allow users to see through a cupboard for the items kept inside it through an Augmented Reality-powered overlay. According to the patent, the headset will store the video when the user opens the cupboard to gauge its depth, current view, and position and use it later to create the overlay.

Reportedly, the Apple mixed reality headset will double as several different things, such as a head-mountable system, a pair of contact lenses, headphones, speakers, speaker arrays, an input system with a handheld controller, desktop computer or laptop, a heads-up display, a vehicle windshield, and a projection-based system.