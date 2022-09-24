Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro went on sale in markets across the globe on September 23. Shortly before the sale began, the company revealed another point of difference between the original AirPods Pro and the second-generation AirPods Pro, that is, the ear tips. Also Read - How to turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch running on WatchOS 9

The iPhone maker in a document on its support page revealed that the ear tips of the first generation AirPods Pro are incompatible with that of the newly launched second-generation AirPods and the difference lies in the mesh that Apple has used in the ear tips of both the generation of AirPods Pro models. The company says that the ear tips of the first-generation AirPods Pro have noticeably denser mesh than the second generation AirPods Pro models, which makes the ear tips of the former incompatible with that of the later. Simply put, you cannot use the eartips of your old AirPods Pro with that of the new AirPods Pro model should you need to in case of an emergency.

"Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro," Apple wrote in a support document.

“AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips,” the company added without elaborating on how the changes in mesh affect the sound output or the features.

It is worth noting that while, despite the difference in the mesh, the ear tips of the original AirPods Pro do fit in the newly launched AirPods Pro model, which makes them physically compatible. Probably, the difference lies in terms of the sound output that the mesh used in the two ear tips provides. However, folks at The Verge tested some of the features and they noticed no “immediate or obvious sound changes” or difference in the noise cancellation functionality. This means that difference, however critical they might be, won’t make much of a dent on your day-to-day listening experience. Specialised sound equipment might be able to pick up the subtle changes in the sound, but to our ears, it seems the same.