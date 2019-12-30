comscore Apple sued by a NY doctor over AFib sensor in Watch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple sued by a New York doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Apple Watch
News

Apple sued by a New York doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Apple Watch

News

Apple introduced ECG feature and ability to detect atrial fibrillation with the launch of Apple Watch Series 4. The company is now being sued for patent infringement by a US-based doctor.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 9:25 AM IST
Apple Watch Series 5 Review (5)

Apple Watch is one of the most advanced wearable available in the market right now. With Apple Watch Series 4, the iPhone maker added features such as ECG and ability to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib). Now, a US-based doctor has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is “wilfully violating his patent surrounding the technology used in Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib)”. According to New York University cardiologist Dr Joseph Wiesel, he was originally awarded the patent for “method of and apparatus for detecting atrial fibrillation” on March 28, 2006.

Related Stories


The patent allows patients to use “photoplethysmography” used in the Apple Watch with green light and sensors. The lawsuit called the patent “pioneering steps in atrial fibrillation detection,” reports AppleInsider. Dr Wiesel said he notified Apple about his patent on September 20, 2017, following the roll out of the Apple Watch Series 3. The lawsuit alleged that Apple refused to negotiate in good faith “even after Dr Wiesel provided Apple detailed claim charts highlighting the elements of his patent claims and mapping them to elements of Apple’s Watch products,” the report said on Friday.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Dr Wiesel has alleged patent infringement by Apple is “wilful, intentional, and deliberate”. Weisel has demanded royalties going forward, legal fees and recovery of past damages from Apple. Apple was yet to respond to the lawsuit filed at the federal court in Brooklyn.

Although the Apple Watch does not provide a final conclusion into whether a person is actually suffering from Atrial fibrillation (AFib), irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clot formation in the heart which then embolises to the brain causing stroke. The readings will make more people consult their physicians about their heart health. New electrodes built into the back crystal and Digital Crown on Apple Watch Series 4 or later, work together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading.

Apple Watch Series 5 Review: Always On

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 5 Review: Always On

To take an ECG recording at any time or following an irregular rhythm notification, users need to hold their finger on the Digital Crown. As the user touches the Digital Crown, the circuit is completed and electrical signals across their heart are measured. After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm or inconclusive. The irregular rhythm notification feature was recently studied in the Apple Heart Study. With over 4,00,000 participants, the Apple Heart Study was the largest screening study on atrial fibrillation ever conducted. Although accurate worldwide estimates are lacking, calculations suggest that over one per cent of the adult population is affected with atrial fibrillation in the developed world.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Wearables
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

News

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

News

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

News

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online
Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

हिंदी समाचार

साइबरक्राइम : 2020 में ई-कॉमर्स सर्विस देने वाली कंपनियों को बनाया जा सकता है निशाना, संभल कर करें यूज

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Google Pixel 4a में होगा पंच-होल डिस्प्ले और 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक!

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल कल दोपहर 12 बजे , जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3 और Redmi 8A समेत शाओमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

News

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
News
Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India