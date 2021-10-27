Apple Watch Series 8 might come with a blood glucose sensor

Apple recently launched Watch Series 7 globally, and the rumours about Watch Series 8 are already making rounds on the internet. It was earlier reported that an Apple supplier started testing a new sensor that will measure the blood sugar level and blood alcohol levels of the user. A new report by DigiTimes explains that Ennostar and Taiwan Asia Semiconductor are working on an infrared sensor that will be able to read blood glucose levels. Also Read - Apple delays MacBook Pro, AirPods 3rd gen shipments to October 29, but why?

The report further reveals that the sensor uses wavelengths above 1,000 nm and works with a photodiode that can detect blood sugar levels. It can also manage to analyse the pulse and blood oxygen of the user.

Blood sugar is usually measured by pricking a finger and that is why if Apple Watch can measure it via a sensor, it can be a game-changing feature. This sensor can be really helpful for people with diabetes and other related medical issues. Notably, an option of blood glucose has also been added in the Health app to iOS 15 but this value has to be added manually f0r now.

To recall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch next year in the fall.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at Rs 41,900 for the base 41mm aluminium case variant. The 45mm aluminium case variant is priced at Rs 44,900. Cellular models of both variants are priced at Rs 50,900 and at Rs 53,900, respectively. It is available in midnight, starlight, green, blue and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

The Stainless Steel versions start at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm cellular variant and at Rs 73,900 for the 45mm cellular variant. To get the watch with a Milanese Loop, you will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000. It is available in silver, graphite, and gold colour options.

The smartwatch is now available via the company’s official website, Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.