Apple will launch its augmented reality device along with other products such as AirTags, new AirPods, and more in 2021. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new research note (via MacRumors) that Apple will unveil its augmented reality device in 2021, though he did not specify whether it will be Apple AR headsets or AR Glass.

Notably, Apple is said to be working on multiple Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) devices for quite a few years now in a secret research unit. Among the first devices to commercially launch could be its AR headsets or glasses.

Bloomberg first reported in 2017 that Apple's AR headset technology will be ready in 2019 and the product could ship in 2020, which clearly did not happen. The report added that the device will run on new 'rOS' operating system designed for the headset. Apple is also said to develop its own system-on-a-package for the headset similar to the Apple Watch S1 chip.

Last year, The Information reported that the Apple AR Glass has finished the prototype stage development. According to a previous Bloomberg report, “Apple Glasses” will not be available for purchase until 2023. However, a different report claimed the augmented reality headset will be launched in 2022.

YouTuber Jon Prosser revealed that Apple Glass will be priced starting at $499 and there will also be an option for prescription lenses at an extra cost. Further, Apple Glass is said to feature display in both lenses and users will be able to interact with them using gestures. Kuo has already said that Apple Glasses will be launched as an accessory to be used with the iPhone. Prosser further added that Apple Glass could launch in late 2021 or early 2022.

According to Financial Times, Apple is contemplating two types of prototypes of its AR Glasses – one that will include a screen in addition to 3D cameras, sensors and another that will not include a screen and rely on the iPhone for a screen. However, we will have to wait for an official launch to know which design Apple decided to with.