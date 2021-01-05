comscore Apple is said to launch its first AR device this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to launch its first AR device this year: Will it be Apple Glass?
News

Apple to launch its first AR device this year: Will it be Apple Glass?

News

Apple could launch its first Augmented Reality device in 2021. Will it be AR Glasses or AR headset is unknown at this point.

Apple logo, Apple AR Glasses

Apple will launch its augmented reality device along with other products such as AirTags, new AirPods, and more in 2021. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new research note (via MacRumors) that Apple will unveil its augmented reality device in 2021, though he did not specify whether it will be Apple AR headsets or AR Glass. Also Read - Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Notably, Apple is said to be working on multiple Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) devices for quite a few years now in a secret research unit. Among the first devices to commercially launch could be its AR headsets or glasses. Also Read - Two foldable Apple iPhones pass Foxconn durability test: Report

Bloomberg first reported in 2017 that Apple’s AR headset technology will be ready in 2019 and the product could ship in 2020, which clearly did not happen. The report added that the device will run on new ‘rOS’ operating system designed for the headset. Apple is also said to develop its own system-on-a-package for the headset similar to the Apple Watch S1 chip. Also Read - Apple reverses decision to remove Amphetamine app from App Store

Last year, The Information reported that the Apple AR Glass has finished the prototype stage development. According to a previous Bloomberg report, “Apple Glasses” will not be available for purchase until 2023. However, a different report claimed the augmented reality headset will be launched in 2022.

YouTuber Jon Prosser revealed that Apple Glass will be priced starting at $499 and there will also be an option for prescription lenses at an extra cost. Further, Apple Glass is said to feature display in both lenses and users will be able to interact with them using gestures. Kuo has already said that Apple Glasses will be launched as an accessory to be used with the iPhone. Prosser further added that Apple Glass could launch in late 2021 or early 2022.

According to Financial Times, Apple is contemplating two types of prototypes of its AR Glasses – one that will include a screen in addition to 3D cameras, sensors and another that will not include a screen and rely on the iPhone for a screen. However, we will have to wait for an official launch to know which design Apple decided to with.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 2:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Wearables

Apple to launch its first AR device this year
Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Apps

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor
Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Apps

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का तगड़ा ऑफर, अब 31 मार्च तक करें सस्ते में रिचार्ज

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में आई खराबी, फ्री में ठीक करेगी कंपनी

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में 18 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more
Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Wearables

Apple to launch its first AR device this year
Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Apps

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

new arrivals in india

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers