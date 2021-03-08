Apple is soon going to enter the mixed reality space and launch its long-rumoured device for the AR/VR experience. The Cupertino tech major is expected to launch its first mixed reality headset next year, as suggested by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Also Read - WhatsApp to drop support for iPhones running iOS 9: Report

The Apple mixed reality is expected to be followed by a couple of more devices focused on augmented reality. Here's a look at all we know about the upcoming Apple devices.

Apple’s venture into mixed reality to become a reality

As per a report by MacRumors, the Apple mixed headset is most likely going to make its appearance in mid-2022, which could be the summertime next year. The information comes from Kuo's research note with TF International Securities.

The mixed reality gear is expected to be a helmet-like device, which will provide people with the goodness of both AR and VR.

It is revealed that several prototypes of the Apple mixed reality headgear have weighed between 200 and 300 grams. However, the final version is likely to weigh between 100 and 200 grams, becoming significantly lighter than many such devices available out there. This will be possible if Apple solves the arising “technical issues.”

The mixed reality headset is expected to come with Sony’s Micro-OLED displays and optical modules for a “see-through AR experience.” The device is expected to be portable in nature and will be able to work independently but not like an iPhone.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Apple headset could come with support for two Ultra Hi-Res 8K screens, around 12 cameras, and advanced eye-tracking tech.

Apple contact lenses in tow too

Besides the Apple mixed reality headset, the company is also expected to a pair of augmented reality glasses in 2025, which has also been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now. The pair is likely to provide an “optical see-through AR experience” and will be more like a mobile device, as opposed to the mixed reality headset.

The alleged Apple Glasses are likely to be integrated with another rumoured Apple product, an Apple Car in the future.

Another product to make its entry is the AR-based Apple contact lenses, which could launch in 2030. The product, for which we lack a lot of details, is expected to bring about the era of invisible computing.

As a reminder, the aforementioned details should be taken with a grain of salt as we lack an official word. Apple has been expected to launch mixed reality products but we don’t know how it will take shape.

We will let you know when we get some concrete information on the same. Hence, stay tuned.