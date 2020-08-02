comscore Apple Watch 6 to offer improved battery life than Watch 5 | BGR India
News

Apple Watch 6 could get smaller battery than Watch 5

Wearables

Apple is expected to improve the battery performance of the Watch 6, allowing the brand to tweak its design.

  • Published: August 2, 2020 7:49 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 5

Apple will be launching the Watch 6 series later this year. The latest reports suggest that the next-generation watch will carry a smaller battery than its predecessor. This update was shared via an Apple Insider report. It quotes battery listing for the Watch 6 series, where it clearly sees that two of the three models have a small battery. Also Read - Apple buys startup that converts iPhone into payment terminal

While offering a smaller battery could impact the life of the Watch 6, rumors suggest that Apple could make the device power-efficient. Which ensures the Watch doesn’t need to pack a big battery. The two models, as per the listing, will get a 260mAh battery, which is smaller than the 296mAh battery on the Watch 5. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Watch: BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

We’ve seen how Apple has optimized battery performance for iPhone battery. And now, it’s possible they are confident about power efficiency with the Watch as well. This could have become possible with improvements in the latest WatchOS version. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 may feature mental health-related features, Touch ID and more

Apple Watch 6 features: What we know so far

Apple is expected to launch its latest wearable in September this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, a tipster has revealed the possible features of the upcoming Apple Watch.  As per a new leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the Apple Watch Series 6 might be able to monitor a person’s mental health. The smartwatch would be able to track stress levels, and even give panic attack alerts.

The cited sources claim that Apple is currently having internal discussions about the watch’s ability to monitor mental health-related features. Apart from this, the fitness watch could also come with Touch ID. But, the cited source asserts that the feature will most likely appear in the Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 8. The next-generation of Apple Watch will offer improved battery life, enhanced water-resistance, and a next-gen processor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in detailed video

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in detailed video

The fitness wearable could offer support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as a sleep tracking feature. The Watch Series 6 might also be able to measure blood oxygen levels and even alert users when their blood oxygen level falls low.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2020 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?
How To
How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?
Apple Watch 6 likely to pack smaller battery than Watch 5 series

Wearables

Apple Watch 6 likely to pack smaller battery than Watch 5 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

Apple products have an unpatchable security flaw

News

Apple products have an unpatchable security flaw

PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

Apple products have an unpatchable security flaw

Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch

Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch 6 likely to pack smaller battery than Watch 5 series

Wearables

Apple Watch 6 likely to pack smaller battery than Watch 5 series
Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

Features

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it
Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

News

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Features

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect
Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

Wearables

Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने Play Store से खतरनाक 29 Apps (एप्स) को किया डिलीट, क्या आपने भी किया था इन एप्स को डाउनलोड?

WhatsApp यूजर्स को एंड्रॉइड फोन पर मिलेगी 138 न्यू Emojis, जानें डिटेल्स

Redmi 9 भारत में 4 August को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel प्रीपेड कस्टमर्स को मिलेगा फ्री 2GB डाटा, जानें ऑफर

BSNL ने 147 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया, 247 और 1,999 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैलिडिटी बढ़ी

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details
Apple products have an unpatchable security flaw

News

Apple products have an unpatchable security flaw
Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch

News

Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch
Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

News

Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones
Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

News

Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers