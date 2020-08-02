Apple will be launching the Watch 6 series later this year. The latest reports suggest that the next-generation watch will carry a smaller battery than its predecessor. This update was shared via an Apple Insider report. It quotes battery listing for the Watch 6 series, where it clearly sees that two of the three models have a small battery. Also Read - Apple buys startup that converts iPhone into payment terminal

While offering a smaller battery could impact the life of the Watch 6, rumors suggest that Apple could make the device power-efficient. Which ensures the Watch doesn’t need to pack a big battery. The two models, as per the listing, will get a 260mAh battery, which is smaller than the 296mAh battery on the Watch 5. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Watch: BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

We’ve seen how Apple has optimized battery performance for iPhone battery. And now, it’s possible they are confident about power efficiency with the Watch as well. This could have become possible with improvements in the latest WatchOS version. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 may feature mental health-related features, Touch ID and more

Apple Watch 6 features: What we know so far

Apple is expected to launch its latest wearable in September this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, a tipster has revealed the possible features of the upcoming Apple Watch. As per a new leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the Apple Watch Series 6 might be able to monitor a person’s mental health. The smartwatch would be able to track stress levels, and even give panic attack alerts.

The cited sources claim that Apple is currently having internal discussions about the watch’s ability to monitor mental health-related features. Apart from this, the fitness watch could also come with Touch ID. But, the cited source asserts that the feature will most likely appear in the Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 8. The next-generation of Apple Watch will offer improved battery life, enhanced water-resistance, and a next-gen processor.

The fitness wearable could offer support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as a sleep tracking feature. The Watch Series 6 might also be able to measure blood oxygen levels and even alert users when their blood oxygen level falls low.