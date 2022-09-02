Apple Watch 8 may launch along with iPhone 14 series on September 7: Check expected price, features and more

Apple is all set to to announce four new iPhone 14 models on September 7. As reported in the past, the iPhone 14 lineup will consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Apple Series 8 starting price will likely be $399. Meanwhile, iPhone 14 could be $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which started at $800. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Max will cost $100 more than the vanilla model, which will put its price at $850 or $900 and both Pro models may get a $100 increase. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two: Here's what it looks like

Apple Watch 8 Features

Apple Watch 8 might launch in three different sizes that are 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes but still it is not confirmed whether Apple will launch all the sizes. The smartwatch might come with an inbuilt-sensor to detect the body temperature. It is expected to give a precise temperature like a thermometer but it will alert you that you have a fever. Apple Watch 8 may also come with a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns as well as routine. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

Apple Watch 8 Design

The upcoming smartwatch is expected to look vastly different from its antecedents and will feature a front flat glass design, and with less curves than before. This would help with consistency, as the Apple Watch will look similar to the iPhone. Both the displays and the sides will be flat, but one part of the watch will remain unchanged, that is the bottom part which will remain slightly curved for maximum performance as it touches your arm and has all the sensors. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Xiaomi 12T Pro: Upcoming smartphones in September 2022

Apple may launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video