Apple Watch gets Audible support to offer audio content right on the wrist

Apple Watch users will also have a "streaming-only" option in Settings, along with narration speed control.

  • Apple Watch users will also get an option to pick right where they left off.
  • Once the user starts streaming a title, it immediately starts downloading it on the smartwatch.
  • Users will also have a "streaming-only" option in Settings, along with narration speed control.
Image: Audible

Apple has partnered with Audible, an American online audiobook and podcast service provider, to improve the user experience of Apple Watch users. With Audible support, users will be able to listen to an e-book or podcast without reaching out to their iPhones. They can get access to the content on Audible via Apple Watch from anywhere they want, whether they are heading out for a run, hitting the gym, walking the dog, or just stepping outside without their iPhones. Also Read - Using 5G on iPhone? Here's how to save some battery

Apple Watch gets support for Audible

With the latest update, Audible listeners will be able to get access to the content right on their Apple Watch without having to sync with an iPhone. As per the company, users will now be able to enjoy “one touch, phone-free listening and downloading”. Also Read - iPhone with USB-C port is coming but Lightning port isn't going away

It further adds that it will allow users to stream any title on the platform by simply tapping on any Audible title in their Apple Watch interface, while simultaneously downloading in the background for offline listening. Also Read - You can control your iPhone with Apple Watch: Here's how

Apple Watch users can connect their device to Bluetooth headphones or speakers, tap on any title from their Audible library and just begin streaming and downloading, without using an iPhone. Audible assures that once the user starts streaming a title, it immediately starts downloading on the Apple Watch in the background, which allows them to listen to it later if they want. 

Users will also have a “streaming-only” option in Settings, along with narration speed control. Users will also get an option to pick right where they left off so that they do not miss out on any part and save the trouble of starting it all over again.

For the unversed, Apple has started rolling out the third beta of watchOS 9.2 for developers, with a new feature called Race Route in the Workout app. This feature allows users to compete against themselves on a route they’ve already completed in the past.

How to install the Audible app on Apple Watch

To install the Audible app on your Apple Watch, follow these steps:

  1. Make sure your Apple Watch is paired with your iPhone.
  2. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  3. Tap the My Watch tab.
  4. Scroll down to Available Apps.
  5. Tap the Install button next to the Audible app.
  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 10:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2022 7:56 PM IST
