Apple Watch user claims that the watch exploded due to battery overheating

The user said that the Apple Watch displayed a high-temperature warning, and he reported that it felt much hotter than usual.

A man has claimed that his Apple Watch battery expanded, overheated, and eventually “exploded” throughout an evening and a night, media reports say. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus to go on sale on October 7: 5 things you need to know

After the incident came to Apple’s notice, the tech giant requested the user to sign a document and asked him not to share the story publically. However, he declined to sign the document, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

The user said that the Apple Watch displayed a high-temperature warning, and he reported that it felt much hotter than usual. After the examination, he found that the back of the Watch had cracked. Also Read - 5G will work on iPhones only after Apple opens 5G services via an update

He immediately called Apple Support, and a manager escalated the issue to begin an inquiry. Before Apple contacted him again, Apple Support urged the user not to touch the watch.

The following day, the user awoke to find that the Apple Watch was rapidly heating up, and the display had been shattered. He then picked up the device, which began to make “crackling noises”.

The user claimed it exploded just as he threw it out the window.

The man said he sought medical attention for lead poisoning — which was unnecessary given the tiny mass of lead that might end up in an Apple Watch from manufacturing.

As per the report, it is unclear if the man was burned during the incident.

Meanwhile, the user proceeded to alert Apple to the situation, who told him they would escalate the case further.

According to him, Apple sent a document requesting that he should not share the story publically. However, he declined to sign the document.

On Wednesday, the company arranged a delivery pickup to take the device to its labs for further testing.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 3:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2022 3:28 PM IST
