Apple Watch continues to be the best-selling smartwatch globally: Counterpoint

According to the latest Counterpoint Research report, the global smartwatch shipments in Q4 2020 witnessed a slight YoY drop. The report highlights that Apple maintained the number one position and increased its market share by 6 percent "helping shift the overall market closer to the premium segment".

The research report reveals that the smartwatch market witnessed a 1.5 percent increase in total shipments compared to the same period in 2019. Apple alone accounts for 40 percent of the overall shipments followed by Samsung that occupies 10 percent of the market share. Third in the list is Huawei with 8 percent market share. Next comes Fitbit with 7 percent share and BBK group with 6 percent market share.

As per the report, "the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE did well, shipping 12.9 million units and accounting for 40 percent market share in Q4 2020. Samsung increased its share by 1 percent YoY, rebounding in the latter half of the year with the launch of its Galaxy 3 Watch."

The report also highlights that Huawei helped drive growth of the overall smartwatch market with shipments that grew 26 percent YoY despite US sanctions. Honor also did well with shipments doubling from 2019. Chinese brands such as Amazfit and Xiaomi also “performed well, enjoying double-digit growth”.

Apple crossed the 100 million mark for its Apple Watch shipments last month. The report suggests that the “global smartwatch market is seeing a rise in average selling price (ASP) from brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei. This trend is expected to continue in 2021.”