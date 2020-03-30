comscore Apple Watch could include Touch ID sensor, reveals report | BGR India
  • Apple Watch could include Touch ID sensor on the crown soon: Report
Apple Watch could include Touch ID sensor on the crown soon: Report

The report reveals that the new addition could appear in the next Apple Watch, along with improved water resistance and other features.

  • Published: March 30, 2020 12:53 PM IST
According to a new report, the next generation of the Apple Watch will feature a function that was last seen on the iPhone 8 – Touch ID. The new report also features a bunch of new features that will come to the new Apple wearables.

As per the report, the next Apple wearable could see the Touch ID setup integrated within the Watch crown. This would make mobile payments more convenient for Apple Watch users who now will not have to enter a PIN every time they remove the watch. Moreover, the next watch is also rumored to feature improved water resistance. As of now, the Apple Watch Series 5 has an IPX7 water resistance rating.

There are more features expected on WatchOS 7. These include support for Hey Siri voice commands, blood oxygen sensing, and native sleep tracking. The native sleep tracking feature is something Apple Watch users have been waiting for a time now. However, the joint report from The Verifier and iUpdate does not mention which models of Apple’s wearable lineup will support the feature.

Apple Watch Series 7?

The report also mentions that Apple is already working on the following generation of smartwatches (series 7). This is the version to integrate the Touch ID setup in the crown, reveals the report. Moreover, the new report renounces rumors that Apple will be switching to a circular display for future iterations of the smartwatch. It is noteworthy that Apple is always changing its plans to adapt. Pinpointing rumors this far ahead of a launch is hence, difficult.

Apple Watch Series 6 could feature Blood Oxygen detection, improved ECG capabilities

Apple Watch Series 6 could feature Blood Oxygen detection, improved ECG capabilities

The report reveals that the Apple Watch Series 2 will not be eligible for the upcoming WatchOS 7 update. Apple is set to organize its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) in June. However, the company is yet to confirm a specific date for the event. What we do know is that the event will be a completely online affair due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 12:53 PM IST

