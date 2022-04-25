comscore Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means
Not just iPhone 14, Apple Watch is also expected to feature satellite connectivity

Apple is likely to launch three new Apple Watch models this year and it is expected that the satellite connectivity might come in at least one of them.

Image: Pixabay

Earlier, Apple iPhone 13 was rumoured to come with satellite connectivity and now iPhone 14 series is expected to come with this tech for emergency or SOS purposes. In addition to the upcoming iPhone 14 series, it is expected that the next Apple Watch might also come with this technology. For the unversed, satellite connectivity will let users send texts to emergency contacts even when they do not have any cellular service. Also Read - Apple might not introduce the blood pressure tool in the Apple Watch before 2024

Next Apple Watch to come with satellite connectivity

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, “the next Apple Watch is destined to get this functionality”. He further suggests that it might come out sometime this year or in 2023. Notably, Apple is likely to launch three new smartwatch models this year and it is expected that the satellite connectivity might come in at least one of them. Also Read - How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone, Apple Watch

As per his statement, “There have been signs lately that Apple and its apparent satellite partner Globalstar Inc. might be getting closer to launching such a feature. In February, Globalstar said it reached an agreement to buy 17 new satellites to help power ’continuous satellite services’ for a ’potential’– and unnamed – customer that had paid it hundreds of millions of dollars.” Also Read - Man arrested for tracking girlfriend’s whereabouts using Apple Watch

Apple is expected to launch three Apple Watch models this year: the standard Apple Watch model, a new SE model and a new rugged model for extreme sports. Chances are, the standard and rugged model will come with satellite connectivity.

Going by an old report, Apple iPhone 14 will come with this functionality this year. It will come with an “Emergency Message via Contacts,” feature that would allow users to send short text messages to emergency services and contacts over a satellite network when there is no available cellular signal. The new protocol would appear with gray bubbles inside the Messages app.

Since the upcoming Apple Watch is not expected to come with a major design change, it is expected that the rumoured satellite connectivity might be one of the highlights of the smartwatch.

  Published Date: April 25, 2022 9:27 AM IST

