comscore Apple Watch Pro might come with a 47mm case and a flat display: Report
News

Apple Watch Pro might feature a flat display and a 47mm case: Report

Wearables

In addition to a flat display, Apple Watch Pro is also expected to come with a titanium casing, longer battery life, a new Low Power Mode and an S8 chip.

Apple watch series 7

Apple is all set to host its launch event on September 7. The tech giant is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone 14 series along with Apple Watch Series 8 lineup. Apple Watch Pro is likely to be a major model of the upcoming smartwatch series. As per a report by the Japanese website Mac Otakara, this smartwatch model will feature a 47mm case size. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

For the unversed, the latest Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. It is expected that the rumoured Pro model might come with a 1.99-inch display. Additionally, the report adds that the smartwatch will feature a flat display that has curved edges. The flat display is likely to improve the durability of the smartwatch. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch

For the unversed, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier announced that the “rugged” Apple Watch, designed for athletes, will also come with a flat display. Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with big Chinese car maker for first electric car production: Report

In addition to a flat display, Apple Watch Pro is also expected to come with a titanium casing, longer battery life, a new Low Power Mode and an S8 chip.

A report by MacRumours also suggests that Apple Watch Series 8 will include two more models apart from the Apple Watch Pro. The titanium Apple Watch models might be priced at $799 in the US (approx Rs 63,000). The price range might be from $799 and $999.

Recently, it was rumoured that Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Globalstar owns a constellation of LEO satellites, and Apple is about to announce that the next iPhone will be able to access them.

If the iPhones get this functionality, users will be able to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection. For the unversed, the upcoming iPhone 14 series is likely to include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 12:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022
News
Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022
Instagram does not share location with followers: CEO Adam Mosserie

Apps

Instagram does not share location with followers: CEO Adam Mosserie

Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO

Google Meet s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Apps

Google Meet s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Redmi K50i available with up to Rs 3,500 off, here is how deal works

Deals

Redmi K50i available with up to Rs 3,500 off, here is how deal works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022

Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO

Google Meet s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Netflix's ad-supported plan might cost you around $7-$9 per month

Bitcoin plunges below $20,000, may reach $10,00 level this year: Check details

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4