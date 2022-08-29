Apple is all set to host its launch event on September 7. The tech giant is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone 14 series along with Apple Watch Series 8 lineup. Apple Watch Pro is likely to be a major model of the upcoming smartwatch series. As per a report by the Japanese website Mac Otakara, this smartwatch model will feature a 47mm case size. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

For the unversed, the latest Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. It is expected that the rumoured Pro model might come with a 1.99-inch display. Additionally, the report adds that the smartwatch will feature a flat display that has curved edges. The flat display is likely to improve the durability of the smartwatch.

For the unversed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier announced that the "rugged" Apple Watch, designed for athletes, will also come with a flat display.

In addition to a flat display, Apple Watch Pro is also expected to come with a titanium casing, longer battery life, a new Low Power Mode and an S8 chip.

A report by MacRumours also suggests that Apple Watch Series 8 will include two more models apart from the Apple Watch Pro. The titanium Apple Watch models might be priced at $799 in the US (approx Rs 63,000). The price range might be from $799 and $999.

Recently, it was rumoured that Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Globalstar owns a constellation of LEO satellites, and Apple is about to announce that the next iPhone will be able to access them.

If the iPhones get this functionality, users will be able to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection. For the unversed, the upcoming iPhone 14 series is likely to include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.