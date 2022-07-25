Apple Watch Pro may introduce first major redesign since 2018

Apple’s annual fall event is not just about the iPhone. It is also when the new Apple Watch models arrive. Several previous leaks have pointed to the possibility of advanced health sensors on the upcoming Apple Watch. But in recent weeks, there was a shift in rumours to suggest that, for the first time, Apple could be working on an Apple Watch Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tipped that earlier this month, saying it could sport the biggest ever display. He now has a follow-up. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' could be the rumoured rugged smartwatch by Apple

Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, said the Apple Watch Pro could feature an all-new design. This might as well be the first major redesign of the Apple Watch since 2018. Apple has not changed the basic design of the smartwatch since it introduced the Series 4 back in 2018. Sure, it has changed a few things here and there — for instance, the display bezels — but it was not anything big.

The redesign is likely to include a bigger display, which Gurman said before. But he has now suggested the Apple Watch Pro will not have "rumoured flat sides" and that the redesign will represent "an evolution of the current rectangular shape." The Apple Watch Pro is also likely to feature a "more durable formulation of titanium" for the casing, which should make it rugged enough as sportswear.

The upcoming Apple Watch Pro may also come with a bigger battery and Apple’s rumoured “Low Power Mode.” According to Gurman, the Watch Pro will last several days on a single charge. While that lacks the context as to the usage pattern that will determine the battery life, it is a possibility the Apple Watch Pro will not need charging as quite often.

But while Apple is reportedly thinking of a display upgrade and design change, it might not pack the long-rumoured health sensors in the Watch Pro. The only sensor of them that is likely to make it to the Apple Watch Pro is the body temperature sensor, Gurman said. Previously, Apple was rumoured to be working on the blood sugar monitoring sensor, as well.