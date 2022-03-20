comscore Apple Watch saves life of Haryana dentist: Here’s what Tim Cook said
Apple Watch saves life of Haryana dentist: Here's what Tim Cook said

Apple Watch helped in detecting irregular heart beats in a Yamuna Nagar based dentist in his 30s. Later, tests revealed that he had a 99.9 percent blockage in his arteries.

Apple Watch is widely popular among people owing to its health tracking benefits. The internet is full of testimonials wherein Apple’s smartwatch has helped in saving lives of countless people by alerting them of a life threatening condition. In yet another case, Apple Watch helped in saving the life of a Haryana-based dentist. Also Read - Apple’s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E via Apple Maps

Nitesh Chopra works as a dentist in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar area. He had gifted his wife an Apple Watch Series 6 last year. However, when Chopra experienced some chest pains recently, his wife suggested conducting the ECG test on the Apple Watch. After seeing irregularities in the ECG test taken on the Apple Watch, the couple went to the hospital to get it checked wherein the doctors found out that Chopra had a 99.9 percent blockage in his arteries. Also Read - Indian govt wants you to update your iPhones, Apple Watch and other Apple devices

Shortly after, the doctors installed a stent in Chopra’s heart via a small surgery and he was after a few days in the hospital. Chopra’s wife, Neha, told News 18 that the Apple Watch had been giving indications that Chopra had arrhythmia for a while. However, the couple ignored the signs as they assumed that he would not be prone to such a heart condition being a young man in his 30s. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

The report says that the doctor’s wife was so thankful that she decided to write an email to the Apple CEO Tim Cook for developing a technology that ended up saving her husband’s life. “We reached the hospital only because of the technology provided by you and he is now fine and healthy. I wish you lots of love and happiness and thank you for giving my husband his life,” Neha wrote in her email to Cook.

She also got a response from the Apple CEO thanking Neha for sharing her story with him. “I’m so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks for sharing your story with us. Be well. Best, Tim,” Cook wrote in her email to Neha.

  Published Date: March 20, 2022 2:57 PM IST

Best Sellers