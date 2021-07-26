Apple Watch SE for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

If you have wanted to own a new Apple Watch, you should head over to Amazon now. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get the Apple Watch SE at a massive discount. The Watch SE’s base version without LTE is currently selling at a price of Rs 24,900, with no asterisk or weird T&Cs. However, the discount is ending tonight around 11:30 pm, which leaves you with little time to make the purchase. Also Read - iPhone 13 series leak roundup: From 25W charger to autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Also, note that the offer is limited to Amazon Prime members only. Hence, you will need the Prime membership in order to avail it. Moreover, this discounted price of Rs 24,900 is only applicable on the 40mm version of the GPS-only Apple Watch SE with the Pink, White, and Black sport band.

The 44mm counterpart of the Watch SE in the same combo is selling at Rs 27,900. The offer isn't applicable on the Sport Loop band versions.

Apple Watch SE gets discounted for a limited time

For those interested in getting the LTE-enabled versions, you can get the 40mm version with the sport band at Rs 33,900. The 44mm version of the same will set you back by Rs 35,400. The LTE versions will require you to have an Airtel or Jio network, as it needs the eSIM connectivity.

For those into health and fitness tracking, it does not get better than the Apple Watch SE at this price. The basic requirement is an iPhone for pairing and that’s it. The GPS-only version relies highly on your iPhone for showing all notifications but the LTE versions can let you make calls and even stream music from Apple Music while your phone is away.

The Watch SE gets the modern design of the Apple Watch Series 6 but misses out on the premium features like an Always On Display, Blood Oxygen Saturation monitoring, and the ECG tracking feature. You also get the older S5 chip instead of the newer S6 chip on the Series 6.

However, Apple is expected to reveal newer versions of the Watch models in September, and hence, one should wait for Apple to drop the prices further. With the Watch Series 3 out of stock, it seems that Apple could replace it with the newer Watch SE as its entry point into the Apple Watch lineup.