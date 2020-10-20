Carrying on the trend, Apple came up with an affordable Watch SE at a low starting price of Rs 29,990. The Watch SE uses the S5 chip and offers all the basic Apple Watch features. It lacks the ECG and Blood Oxygen sensor from the Series 6 but retains the fullscreen design with narrow bezels.

Apple Watch SE launched few days back. The shipping started early this month, giving them a chance to experience the device. But now the company has some worrying news, as few users have complained about overheating issues. Most reports suggest most of the complaints are coming from users in South Korea. Most of these people started facing the issue after wearing the Watch for a few days. The Reddit posts spotted between 10 to 19 October suggest the Watch has some local defect which has caused it.

We are yet to come across widespread reports about this issue and Apple is expected to help the affected ones. According to this report, Apple has reached out to three out of the ten customers complaining about the issue. The users who got the Watch SE with issues were able to exchange or get a refund for the unit. We're still not sure about the response given to the other affected Watch SE customers.

Apple Watch SE launched as the affordable variant of the Series 6 this year. The SE is priced around Rs 30,000 and comes with a slew of toned-down features to keep its cost down. It also does not have an Always On display which improves the overall battery life of the Watch SE. But it does on the latest WatchOS 7 version, which gives you most of the software-centric features.

Apple Watch Series 3 users face issues with WatchOS 7

Apple Watch Series 3 users who have updated to the new interface are now complaining of problems that they have faced. The new update on Apple Watch Series 3 has led to users facing random reboots and freezing. watchOS 7 released over a month ago and also brings a bunch of new features to the wearable including watch-face customization, hand-washing, tracking and cycling directions.

Other major issues that Watch Series 3 users are facing post the watchOS7 updates include not being able to unlock their MacBook with the wearable and idle battery drain.