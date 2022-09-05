comscore Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon
Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon: Report

The watchOS 9 update is incompatible with Watch Series 3, and it is expected that Apple will stop selling the device following the introduction of Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 3

Image: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are currently being sold out globally on the tech giant’s online store, is expected to be discontinued soon. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work: Watch here

Three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple‘s website are currently out of stock in the UK and Australia, for example, while one Series 3 model is unavailable in the US store, reports MacRumors. Also Read - How to turn on Low Power Mode in macOS Monterey: Step-by-Step Guide

The upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, and it is expected that Apple will stop selling the device following the introduction of new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday. Also Read - How to capture a screenshot on your iPhone, iPad, Mac

New models rumoured to be announced at the event include the Apple Watch Series 8, a higher-end Series 8 model that may be named the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE.

The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is outdated and on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday.

The event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products. It will be an in-person event at Apple’s Cupertino campus in the US, the company’s first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 9:25 AM IST
