Apple Watch Series 3 users face issues on watchOS 7

US-based tech giant Apple recently released its new watchOS update, in the form of watchOS7 for supported Apple wearables. However, the new update is not completely spot-free yet, and being the very first iteration of a new software update entirely, it was expected to have a couple of bugs here and there. Apple Watch Series 3 users who have updated to the new interface are now complaining of problems that they have faced. Also Read - Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

The new update on Apple Watch Series 3 has led to users facing random reboots and freezing. watchOS 7 released over a month ago and also brings a bunch of new features to the wearable including watch-face customization, hand-washing, tracking and cycling directions. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

A discussion thread on Apple’s support forums has about a thousand users reporting similar issues as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express. Other major issues that Apple Watch Series 3 users are facing post the watchOS7 updates include not being able to unlock their MacBook with the wearable and idle battery drain. Even app loading times have been adversely affected. Also Read - iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

Apple rolled out watchOS 7.1 recently as per another report by 9to5Mac. However, some of the issues still persist. It’s Apple we’re talking about here, so no doubt a fix is being worked on as you read this. However, the best way out right now for Apple Watch Series 3 users is to wait and not update to watchOS7 immediately. We say this since a downgrade back to watchOS 6 is not possible to post the update’s installation.

However, if you have already updated your watch to watchOS7, the following few temporary workarounds may be helpful. A number of users on the above-mentioned forums have reported that disabling the blood pressure option on the Watch App on their iPhones prevents the random reboots and crashes.