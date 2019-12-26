As Indian individuals get increased disposable income, the country offers immense growth potential for Smartwatch players. The segment is currently dominated by the Apple Watch Series 5 and other Apple watches. Interestingly, the market for wearable devices grew 30.9 per cent sequentially in Q2 in India. Further, it even reached an all-time high of 30 lakh shipments in a single quarter, according to the IDC.

Moreover, smartwatches also saw 99.6 percent (Year-on-Year) and 42.9 percent (QoQ) growth in Q2. Brands like Fossil that were struggling with stocks, made a comeback. Fossil became the leading wearable watch brand with 34 per cent category share, said the IDC.

Below are the top 5 smartwatches that gained popularity in India

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5’s main changes are an updated WatchOS 6 and a new ‘Always On’ display. The watch features accurate ECG and fall detection features, and many other health-centric features. Further, users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 have the ability to make international calls to emergency services. This is irrespective of where the device was originally purchased or whether it has an activated cellular plan.

Moreover, the watch also has new location features, including a compass and elevation details. These help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and even in an all-new titanium variant. The Apple Watch Series 5 is priced in India at Rs 40,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G

The Galaxy Watch 4G is Samsung’s first smartwatch to launch with e-SIM support. It allows users to use the watch with or without a smartphone. Moreover, the Watch Active 4G lets users reply to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music and more without a smartphone. However, Note that Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only two services offering E-SIM as of now. Apart from the Apple Watch series 5, this is the only device on the list that offers E-SIM connectivity.

The device now detects 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities. Further, it also comes with sleep and stress tracking features. Interestingly, the smartwatch helps users track food and water intake as well. The device features two dial sizes. The 42mm is priced at Rs 28,490 and the 46mm is priced at Rs 30,990.

Huawei Watch GT 2

The Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched as the successor of the original Huawei Watch GT. The Watch is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC, launched exclusively for wearable devices. The 46mm variant of Huawei GT 2 has a 455mAh battery while the larger 42mm variant has a 215mAh battery. The company claims a 14-day battery life for the 46mm variant. Meanwhile, the 42mm has a claimed battery life of seven days.

Further, the Watch GT 2 can track 15 sports including eight outdoor sports like climbing, hiking trail running, running, walking, cycling, open water, triathlon and seven indoor sports. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

Amazfit GTR

The Huami Amazfit GTR is claimed to have a 24-day battery life. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla 3 and an anti-fingerprint coating. Further, it comes packed with features like the ‘BioTracker PPG’ optical heart rate sensor and a six-axis acceleration sensor. It even has a three-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor and Ambient Light sensor. It is water resistant up to 50 meters. Moreover, it supports app notifications and incoming calls.

The smartwatch comes with 12 different sports modes, including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout. Once an activity is finished, the smartwatch displays collected data including the distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap and much more. The GTR (47.2 mm standard edition) comes in titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy models and is available for Rs 10,999.

Fossil Gen 5

Fossil introduced the Gen 5 Smartwatch powered by Wear OS for Rs 22,995. The watch promises an extended battery mode and has a water-resistant speaker too. Moreover, it features a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 328ppi. It has and three buttons on the right side.

The middle button doubles as a rotatable crown. Further, the Fossil Gen 5 also features a Heart Rate monitor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an altimeter and an ambient light sensor. The watch even comes with a bunch of pre-installed apps. This includes Spotify, a peace of mind and safety app, Noonlight and Nike Run Club.

(With inputs from IANS)